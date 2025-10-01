Spiro fuels innovation as official sponsor of E1 Grand Prix in Lagos

By Theodore Opara

Spiro, Africa’s leading electric mobility company, has announced its official sponsorship of the E1 Grand Prix, the world’s first all-electric race boat championship, taking place in Lagos this weekend. This landmark event marks the debut of the E1 series in West Africa and highlights Nigeria’s growing role in the global clean energy movement.

As the E1 Grand Prix brings high-speed electric raceboats to the Lagos waterfront, Spiro’s involvement underscores its commitment to sustainable innovation and regional empowerment. The partnership reflects a shared vision for a cleaner, smarter future—on land and water.

“Spiro’s sponsorship of the E1 Grand Prix in Lagos is a testament to our commitment to sustainable innovation across borders,” said Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro. “As electric mobility reshapes the future of transportation, we’re proud to support events that push boundaries and inspire change. Nigeria is leading the charge, and we’re honoured to be part of this historic moment.”

The E1 Grand Prix is expected to draw thousands of spectators, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates from around the world. With its cutting-edge technology and zero-emission raceboats, the event is a celebration of progress and possibility.

Rahul Gaur, Director of Spiro West Africa, added: “This weekend’s E1 Grand Prix is more than a race—it’s a celebration of Nigeria’s ingenuity and potential. We believe in empowering communities through clean technology, and this partnership reflects our dedication to building a greener, smarter future for the region.”

Spiro will be showcasing its electric vehicle solutions and engaging with attendees through interactive exhibits and mobility experiences. As Nigeria celebrates its Independence Week, Spiro’s sponsorship of the E1 Grand Prix is a powerful symbol of national pride and forward-thinking leadership.