Spangler Market Founder, Abhulimhen secures ₦30 million ambassadorial deal with Jugowsburg Food

By Benjamin Njoku

Purity Abhulimhen, founder of Spangler Market & Vent, has signed a ₦30 million ambassadorial deal with Jugowsburg Food.

The partnership, sealed at Jugowsburg’s Lagos headquarters, aims to promote the food company’s products to Abhulimhen’s entrepreneurial community.

The deal is for one year, with Abhulimhen representing Jugowsburg Food and promoting their products.

According to Joy Ndubuisi, CEO of Jugowsburg Food, 75% of their customer base was acquired through Spangler Market & Vent, highlighting the platform’s effectiveness.

Ndubuisi praised Abhulimhen’s passion for empowering entrepreneurs, saying it aligns perfectly with Jugowsburg Food’s brand values.

Abhulimhen expressed her excitement about the partnership, attributing her success to her team and Spangler’s vibrant entrepreneurial community.

She emphasized that the collaboration proves what’s possible when businesses and communities work together, benefiting entrepreneurs everywhere.

The deal marks a new milestone for Purity, who also recently achieved Platinum rank in Multistream TM Ltd’s pay plan, qualifying for both 1 Star Diamond and 2 Star Diamond honours.

As the partnership unfolds, both Purity Abhulimhen and Jugowsburg Food are poised to inspire a new wave of entrepreneurship and innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

This groundbreaking collaboration promises to further strengthen the bond between these two trailblazing entities and their shared vision for the future of Nigerian businesses.

Spangler Market & Vent is a dynamic online community founded by Purity Abhulimhen, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, grow, and thrive.

Through shared experiences, resources, and support, Spangler Market & Vent has become a hub for businesses seeking to scale their operations and achieve success.