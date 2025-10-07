Sowunmi sparks backlash with remarks on coastal road project

PDP Chieftain, Segun Sowunmi.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Some Nigerians in diaspora have reacted to comments made by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr Segun Sowunmi, on the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road during his appearance on national television on Monday.

In a statement signed by Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, Spokesman, Nigerians in Diaspora, the group said Mr Sowunmi’s remarks did not adequately reflect the concerns of investors and Nigerians in the diaspora who have interests affected by the project.

According to the statement, the group was concerned that Mr Sowunmi’s comments appeared to downplay the issues raised by some property owners and investors who have expressed unease about aspects of the project’s implementation.

“It is disappointing that Mr Sowunmi would go on national television to comment on a matter without adequate consideration of the concerns of those whose properties and livelihoods are affected by the project,” Faduri said on behalf of the Diaspora Foreign Investors Network

The group commended Arise TV anchors; Dr Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni, and Ayo Mairo-Ese for providing a platform that encouraged open debate, while urging public figures to approach such national issues with verified information and empathy.

“The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road project has raised genuine questions among investors, property owners, and Nigerians in the diaspora. Public discussions should therefore be guided by facts and awareness of the human and economic impact involved,” it added.

The statement acknowledged the importance of infrastructure development but called for more transparency and dialogue between government agencies and affected stakeholders to maintain investor confidence.

“Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign investors have committed resources in good faith. They expect that issues affecting their investments will be handled with fairness and transparency,” the group stated.

The Diaspora Foreign Investors Network said it remained committed to constructive engagement on matters that affect diaspora contributions to Nigeria’s development and called for balanced discussions on projects of national interest.