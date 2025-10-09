Sowore to lead protest October 20 for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has announced he will lead a protest march on October 20 to demand the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Thursday, describing the planned demonstration as a “historic” march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

“We now have a date for the historic #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. It is October 20 at 7 am.,” Sowore wrote.

The activist had earlier on Wednesday said he reached out to Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti; and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join the protest.

“I have tried reaching out personally to Dr. @alexottiofr, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo @CCSoludo, and Mr @PeterObi (through his team) today. Alex Otti and Soludo neither took my calls nor responded to my messages. They promised to tell Mr. @PeterObi about our plans, although he is currently travelling. I also reached out to Alhaji @AtikuAbubakar through his team, while Senator @SenatorAbaribe said he would return my call. I spoke with Obinna Agwuocha of the House of Representatives. He was receptive and encouraging.

“The Abia State House of Assembly members informed me that they plan to travel to London next week and then return directly to Abuja for further action. They mentioned they intend to visit the Attorney General of the Federation first to lodge a complaint; they didn’t anticipate a “placard” protest. I told them, that’s fine; what matters most is that we agree on a unified date for action.

“This is not the time for hesitation. If we genuinely believe that @MaziNnamdiKanu deserves freedom, then every leader of conscience must act, now, not later,” he wrote.