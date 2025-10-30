Southwest Summit: Gov. Adeleke decries politicisation of federal projects

—Says FG Undermining Osun Through Party Channels

—Laments Unwarranted Political Hostilities

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela, Akure

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed concern over what he described as the growing politicisation of federal projects and its negative impact on intergovernmental relations in the Southwest, especially in states not governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke raised the concern in Akure, Ondo State capital, during the second day of the Southwest Stakeholders’ Dialogue Meeting with ministers and senior federal government officials, facilitated by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in collaboration with Afenifere.

Represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, the governor said Osun occupies a “unique position” in the region as the ancestral home of the head of the Federal Government, yet continues to face “unwarranted political hostilities.”

According to him, while political diversity is normal in a democracy, it is regrettable that some operatives of the ruling party at the centre have adopted what he called an adversarial posture towards the state.

Adewusi alleged that many federal initiatives and projects were being routed through party structures rather than official state institutions, a practice he said undermines cooperative federalism and weakens the foundations of governance.

“Nominations and access to federal initiatives are now controlled by political organisations, while duly constituted state agencies are deliberately sidelined.

The rule of law has been replaced with the rule of the thumb,” he said.

He warned that such partisanship poses a direct threat to peace, democracy, and national unity, citing the handling of security and local government issues in Osun as examples of federal interference.

“If political interference continues unchecked and partisan interests are allowed to overshadow governance, peace and development will remain elusive. We must work together as one region, one people, and one voice to secure the future of our democracy,” he added.

In his keynote address titled “A New Chapter in the Annals of Democratic Governance of the Southwest Region,” Dr. Akin Onigbinde, Chairman of the Southwest Summit Steering Committee, cautioned against making the event a one-off exercise.

He urged participants to institutionalise the summit as a statutory feature in the Southwest Governors’ Cabinets, stressing that sustained citizen–government dialogue remains key to regional progress.

“Our greatest challenge is not opposition from any quarters, but the danger of failing to sustain dialogue as an enduring governance model,” Onigbinde said.

The Director-General of DAWN Commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, also called for stronger collaboration among Southwest states to drive innovation, industrialisation, and infrastructural growth.

He described the summit as a historic turning point that provides a structured platform for engagement between the people of the Southwest and the Federal Government, noting that DAWN’s partnership with Afenifere reflects a shared vision for inclusive regional development.

In his contribution, Most Rev. (Rtd.) Ayo Ladigbolu, former Archbishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, urged government agencies to handle the new tax law with sensitivity and proper public enlightenment.

In a paper titled “A Reflection on Economic Restructuring and National Renewal,” the cleric advised Nigerians to be patient with ongoing economic reforms, expressing confidence that the nation would benefit substantially if the process is faithfully implemented.

Ladigbolu highlighted potential gains such as increased revenue, improved electricity supply, cleaner energy use, and reduced dependence on imported petroleum products, which he said would boost local industries and protect the environment.