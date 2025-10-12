Southern Kaduna Professors urge Senator Katung to join APC, align with Tinubu for greater gains

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Forum of Southern Kaduna Professors has called on the Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung, to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the move would better position his constituency to benefit from federal opportunities and ongoing national development initiatives.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna, the forum’s leader, Professor John Laah, said aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration would enhance access to infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other projects that could fast-track the growth of Southern Kaduna.

“For us to achieve the best for Southern Kaduna, it is good for the Senator to align with the party that can help deliver the dividends of democracy,” Laah stated. “Given President Tinubu’s generosity toward Southern Kaduna—doing what has never been done before, such as establishing a Federal University and a Federal Medical Centre—we believe the right step is for Senator Katung and other leaders to join hands with the President to ensure that more is achieved.”

Professor Laah explained that after extensive consultations, the forum unanimously agreed that Senator Katung’s defection to the APC would create more opportunities for federal presence in the region, particularly in road construction, healthcare services, and investment promotion.

He acknowledged Katung’s strong performance under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but argued that remaining in the opposition might limit his effectiveness.

“Our people at the grassroots appreciate what he has done so far, but staying in the PDP will be a challenge because of the lack of proper structure and coherent leadership that can drive progress,” Laah said. “We don’t want him to get to this level of achievement and remain hanging on a tree. It is time for him to move to the APC.”

The forum also pledged to mobilize grassroots support for Senator Katung’s re-election, describing him as a “performing legislator” whose developmental strides and inclusive leadership style deserve continuity.