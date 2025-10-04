South West won’t reward Tinubu’s failure in 2027, says Gbenga-Olawepo-Hashim

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

One of the chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has said that the South West won’t reward President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s failure in governance by voting for his re-election in 2027.

The South West Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM), Alhaji Abass Olaniyi,said this in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin,while reacting to Reno Omokri’s recent appeal for the South West and the North to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Omokri, in a widely circulated statement, had urged the two regions to show solidarity with Tinubu, likening the plea to the North’s decision to back former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 despite his poor performance in office.

He also claimed that Tinubu had expanded Nigeria’s GDP and launched infrastructure projects in the North.

But in his reaction in the statement,Olaniyi

insisted that the region will not “reward monumental failure with another mandate.” and accused Omokri of political deception and manipulation, stressing that governance is about competence, not ethnic reciprocity or emotional blackmail.

“Our people are too politically conscious to reward hunger, poverty, and economic collapse with fresh endorsement,” Olaniyi declared.

He argued that the economic record of the APC-led government was catastrophic, noting that Nigeria’s GDP, which stood at over $570 billion in 2014, had shrunk to less than $300 billion, representing almost a 50 percent contraction.

He said this went beyond a recession and was more than economic depression, citing soaring inflation, unemployment, and poverty as evidence.

Olaniyi dismissed Tinubu’s claims of GDP growth as “a mirage created by currency devaluation that leaves Nigerians poorer than ever,” adding that “Nigerians don’t eat GDP statistics; they eat food, and under Tinubu food is unaffordable.”

Positioning Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the South West’s political alternative, Olaniyi described him as a credible leader with the vision, global exposure, and economic acumen to unite the North and South on the basis of fairness and competence.

“The South West cannot tie its destiny to a sinking ship. Across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti, the conversation is already tilting towards Gbenga Hashim. He represents the hope and new beginning that Nigeria desperately needs,” Olaniyi said.

He further urged Northern leaders to resist divisive appeals and instead align with genuine progressive forces committed to rescuing Nigeria from years of misrule.

“2027 is a defining year. Nigerians must rise above deception and sentiment to embrace competent leadership. The South West is ready to lead that change, and Gbenga Hashim is the rallying point,” he concluded.