South West must reclaim heritage of good governance — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela, Akure

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged the region to reclaim its heritage of education, innovation, and good governance.

Sanwo-Olu made the call in Akure during a South West summit organized by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in collaboration with the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

He said the region, once regarded as the beacon of progress and development in Nigeria, must rise again to reclaim its pride of place by embracing unity and shared values.

“This region was once the shining light of our country,” Sanwo-Olu said. “It is time for us to reclaim our heritage — our heritage of innovation, education, and good governance. We must come together stronger than ever, working with our traditional rulers, business leaders, and youth to build a prosperous future.”

The governor emphasized the need for collaboration across sectors, noting that diversity and harmony have always been the South West’s greatest strengths.

“We must deepen our cooperation and engage within our communities,” he said. “Let us deploy these assets toward a shared regional agenda that will deliver inclusive growth, constructive dialogue, and collective progress.”

Sanwo-Olu called for immediate action, stressing that “today is the next best day” for the region to set a new course. Quoting Nelson Mandela, he said: “Vision without action is merely a dream; action without vision is just passing time. But when vision meets action, real change happens.”

Highlighting the South West’s historic achievements in education, broadcasting, urban planning, and governance, he challenged the region to “once again light the path for the rebirth of the nation.”

“The South West can, and yes, we will,” he declared. “The spirit of innovation, unity, and progress defines who we are and what we can achieve together.”

Speaking on national reforms, Sanwo-Olu commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, describing it as transformative and consistent with the South West’s tradition of visionary governance.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigeria is being reshaped into a land of renewed confidence, investment, and prosperity,” he said. “We have seen a more stable economy, unified foreign exchange policy, growth in exports, and renewed optimism — all of which reflect what resolute leadership can achieve.”