South East zone intervenes to rebuild confidence, restore Enugu to PDP

By Dennis Agbo

Following the recent exodus of key members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu state into the All Progressives Congress, APC, the south east zonal structure of the PDP has rallied round party members in the state to boost their confidence and attract more membership into the opposition party in the state.

The South East leadership of the party reaffirmed that it is committed to rebuilding and repositioning the party in Enugu State to restore the party glory and win the 2027 elections as it had done in the past 26 years in the state.

The party in the zone had set up a Special Committee on Enugu Affairs to intervene on the repositioning the PDP in Enugu state.

In a meeting, during the weekend, with the Enugu State Working Committee, led by the state Acting Chairman, Mr. Steve Oruruo, the zonal special committee said that it is focused on reconciliation, revitalization of party structures, and renewed engagement with grassroots stakeholders across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Speaking during the interaction, the Chairman of the Special Committee and South East Secretary of the PDP, Chief James Ugwu, said the meeting was a rallying point for unity and renewed strength within the party.

He noted that despite the recent political shifts, the PDP remains resilient and firmly rooted in Enugu’s political landscape.

“We are not discouraged. This is a time for rebuilding, reconciliation, and strategic engagement. We are mobilizing from the grassroots, reaching out to stakeholders, and realigning the party to truly reflect the will and aspirations of the people,” Ugwu said.

He emphasized that the PDP’s long-standing presence and achievements in Enugu would serve as the foundation for its revival, assuring party members that the structure remains strong and cohesive.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Special Committee and South East Zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Engr. Sir Chigozie Igwe, described the engagement as an important step toward repositioning the PDP and reclaiming its dominance in Enugu politics.

He acknowledged that while the exit of Governor Peter Mbah from the PDP came as a surprise and left a sour taste, the party remains undeterred and focused on renewal.

“The PDP has been the cornerstone of Enugu’s political stability since 1999, and we are confident that our values, structures, and people-centered ideology will guide us back to victory.

In his remarks, the Acting Chairman of the PDP in Enugu State, Mr. Steve Oruruo, commended the South East leadership for its steadfastness and reaffirmed his commitment to the collective revival of the party.

“We will not be distracted by political developments around us. Our focus is on rebuilding confidence and restoring the people’s trust in the PDP. Our party remains the people’s choice — a platform founded on service, accountability, and development. We will work tirelessly to reclaim our mandate and reassert the PDP’s leadership in Enugu State,” Oruruo said.

The Special Committee on Enugu Affairs was tasked with spearheading reconciliation efforts, strengthening party structures, and preparing the PDP for upcoming electoral contests.

The committee reaffirmed its confidence in the PDP national leadership and expressed optimism that through unity and purposeful strategy, the party will reclaim Enugu state.