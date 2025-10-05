South East and the gains of APC led government of Tinubu

Ikechukwu Ikoh

A visionary leader seeks to take bold and practical initiatives beyond delegation of powers to his Ministers and appointees in government. He is expected to engage the citizenry in the actualization of his development objectives without recourse to factors of retrogression such as unwholesome sentiments .

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , as a committed visionary leader, has triggered development and economic stability at the sub-National spheres of government by physically relating with Stakeholders and State Governors in the implementation of Federal government approved projects to states.

This proactiveness is repeatedly displayed by his recent visit to Imo and Abia states for the commissioning of Federal government approved projects .

The administration of President Tinubu led APC government to say the least have demonstrated magnanimity and the extension of warm hands of political friendship to the South East people, which is an invitation that the States in the region should take advantage of and join the APC led National government of Tinubu .

It is again a gesture intended to chart a new political future for the region and provide them with the opportunity to address the issues of neglect of the region , Igbo marginalization and exclusion from Federal government infrastructure concessions so that they can take their rightful place amongst the committee of States within the Federation .

On that historic occasion , on Tuesday 30th September , the President unveiled His Excellency Uzodimma’s book titled , “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria” and also commissioned his legacy projects in Imo State .

A government that has the ” will”, always will provide the way for economic growth and development for which Ndi Igbo have begun to reap the gains .

At a time when Nigerians are crying over the removal of the fuel subsidy by the APC led government of President Tinubu , Critics and observers are keenly watching out to confirm the judicious use of the proceeds from the oil subsidy withdrawal .

To satisfy the pundits and their skepticism, His Excellency , Gov. Uzodinma have put their curiosity to rest by showcasing his government’s application of the increased federal revenue allocation through the commissioned legacy projects.

This is a major significance derivable from President Tinubu’s visit to Imo State to unveil Uzodinma’s book and to commission some of his legacy projects a move that have made it possible for Nigerians and the people of the South East to feel the impact of the economic reforms of the APC led government of President Tinubu.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the Chairman of the progressive Governors Forum , His Excellency , Senator Uzodinma has performed extremely well and have proven his capacity to deliver on the transformative economic policy of President Tinubu through the myriads of completed projects made possible through the increased funding approved and released to the states by the President .

The Executive Governor of Imo State Sen. Uzodinma did not just confirm to Nigerians that he is a dependable allie of President Tinubu and the progressive Governors but he has also shown an uncommon leadership potential in gathering the top echelon of Nigerian leaders at Owerri on the 30th September 2025 to witness the book launch and legacy project commissioning.

One laudable inherent benefits from the coming together at Owerri by Our National leaders , traditional leaders from the South West, the North , the South South , the APC Governors from the South West , the APC Governors from Northern region and the southern region , the leadership of National Assembly , its members and party Stalwarts , is in the spontaneous move at conveying to the attendees ( Nigerians in general ) the vital message on the importance of “‘rebuilding the bond of unity for peaceful coexistence between the Igbos , Yorubas , Hausa , the minorities and Fulani groups in Nigeria”, as they all conjecture on an unspoken thoughts and questions that ought to be on the mind of leaders present in the occasion aside from their solidarity with the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum at the book launch and project commissioning.

His Excellency, Senator Hope did set the stage for their collective reflection on our values and priorities in Nation building and the future of our nascent democracy in a union threatened by disunity and hateful emotions and underdevelopment .

He explored the hope and possibility of a United brotherhood and Nationhood by bringing together at Owerri critical National leaders and Stakeholders to think on the unspoken challenges to our Unity and the need to make sacrifices through tolerance and respect for each other as citizens of one indivisible great country.

Indeed it was a memorable colourful gathering that had in attendance the presence of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , Pres. Bola Ahmed Tinubu , the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu, Distinguished Senators, House of Representatives Members, highly respected Royal fathers as the Oni of Ife, Eze Aro, Obi of Ontsha, Obong of Calabar , Northern Emirs etc, in attendance also were the APC Governors , South East Governors , Elder Statesman Chief Bisi Akande , National Chairman of the APC , Two former National Chairmen of the APC , His Excellency , Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Adams Oshiomhole , and too many National Stakeholders and leaders that graced the occasion.

Mr Projects as His Excellency Senator Uzodinma is fondly called is indeed merited by his credible transparent projecting proven by numerous commissioned people oriented projects ranging from projects that reformed the health sector, education facility upgrade, Youth empowerment programs in the ICT hub and agriculture , funding for small scale industries, projects in housing and road infrastructure that are littered in all the 31 local government areas of Imo State.

The Governor’s landmark strides in completed projects was crowned by array of dignitaries that witnessed President Bola Tinubu commission the Governor’s legacy projects which includes the Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia Road, a new flyover connecting Port Harcourt and Onitsha Roads, with major upgrades around the Assumpta Cathedral Roundabout, Owerri.

The rebuilt Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri and the unveiling of His Excellency Uzodimma’s book, “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria”

Leaders are born while some are made , His Excellency Distinguished Senator Uzodinma bestrides both circumstances for the emergence of a responsible genuine leader.

It is my utmost sincere opinion for us as Ndi Igbo to render support to him in charting the course for a greater South East and better organized Igbo race.

The recent visit of the President Bola Tinubu to Abia State on the 3rd October 2025, through his representative the Honorable Minister of Works , Engr David Umahi to commission the Federal government road infrastructures approved for Abia State by the APC led government of President Tinubu is a further attestation to the President’s good intentions for Abians and the South East region to benefit from the APC led government sponsored infrastructure development .

Some of the projects commissioned by the President included the renovated Michael Okpara Auditorium, the Aba Port Harcourt road, Port Harcourt Rd, Ohanku Road, Nkoro street, ‎Ajiwe street, ‎Nwosu street and others .

The future of Abia State’s speedy and steady development lies with the All Progressives Congress APC as a party .

The people and the state stand to gain more funding and project concessions if they join the APC and support the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 Presidential and general elections.

It is incumbent on the people of the South East region and Abia State to reciprocate the President’s Goodwill by embracing APC as a choice political party and ensure maximum solidarity for the re-election of the President .

Hon Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, is Chairman Governing Council Federal Polytechnic Nekede Imo State and former Minister of State Science and Technology.