South Africa beat Rwanda 3-0 to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Full time: South Africa 3–0 Rwanda! Bafana Bafana are through to the 2026 World Cup after a dominant display, and with Nigeria beating Benin Republic.

72 mins: GOAL! South Africa 3-0 Rwanda

It’s that man, Evidence Makgopa! Appollis delivers a superb corner into the near post, and the 25-year-old rises brilliantly to glance his header past the keeper.

63 mins: Close! Appollis continues to torment the Rwandan defence down the left, cutting a teasing ball into the area. Modiba arrives to meet it, but his shot lacks power and is easily cleared away!

52 mins: Free kick, South Africa. Bizimana is booked for an ugly challenge on Appollis, who skips away from the captain.

46 mins: We’re back underway.

HT: South Africa 2–0 Rwanda – It’s half-time in Mbombela, and it’s all going according to plan for South Africa, who take a 2–0 lead into the break. As things stand, Bafana Bafana sit top of Group C and are on track to qualify automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

35 mins: Concern for South Africa as Thapelo Morena looks distraught after sustaining an injury, with tears in his eyes as he prepares to come off. Moments later, Appollis swung in a dangerous free-kick, but Sibisi could only direct his header over the bar.

27 mins: GOAL! South Africa doubled their lead through Appollis. The winger met Modiba’s low cutback and, after miscuing his initial attempt, made no mistake with the rebound, finishing confidently to make it

20 mins: Rwanda haven’t created much so far and have looked wasteful in possession. It’s been a comfortable opening spell for South Africa, who remain in control.

9 mins: Dream start for Hugo Broos’ men! South Africa lead, and with Benin trailing, Bafana Bafana are top of Group C and on course for a place at the 2026 World Cup if it stays this way.

6 mins: GOAL! South Africa take the lead through Thalente Mbatha, who unleashes a stunning strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

1 min: We’re underway.

The final game in Group C promises high drama as the battle for the top two spots goes down to the wire. Bafana Bafana will also keep one eye on the group’s other decisive clash, hoping the result swings in their favour.

Rwanda, who were officially eliminated from World Cup contention following their home defeat to Benin on Friday, could still have a major say in the group’s outcome. A repeat of their 2-0 victory over South Africa in the reverse fixture played in November 2023 would end Bafana Bafana’s hopes of automatic qualification.

Hugo Broos’ side currently sit second in Group C behind leaders Benin, with Nigeria hot on their heels, just one point adrift.

Bafana Bafana have 15 points from nine matches, while Benin top the group with 17 points.