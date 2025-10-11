SONPED calls for establishment of Presidential Neighbourhoods Infrastructural Development Initiative

The Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development, SONPED, has called on the Federal Government to set up a Presidential Neighbourhoods Infrastructural Development Initiative, PNIDI, with a mandate to serve as a booster partner to local government and local council development areas the country.

Giving this advice, the Executive Secretary, SONPED, Barrister George Utomhim, asserted that it would bring about speedy rapid result on growth across neighbourhoods in the country.

Commending the FCT Minister, Barrister Chief Nyeson Wike and Chairmen of Apapa Local Government Area, Mrs. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, and Ikotun/lgando L.C,D.A, Comrade Lasisi Ayinde Akinsanya, both of Lagos State, for developments in their respective neighbourhoods, Utomhim argued that an environmentally viable state and country will be impossible without concerted efforts towards neighbourhood infrastructural developments at grassroots level.

Utomhim said: “Building infrastructures like access roads, bridges, drainages, etc. in neighbourhoods is key to driving growth, particularly for small businesses.

“It brings about massive drive for young entrepreneurs to engage in any small business of their choice.

“It is very important not only to keep encouraging the drive of government and governance towards this direction, but to also do more in partnering for progress towards neighbourhood developments.”