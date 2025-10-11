Somtochukwu Maduagwu: We assisted Police in the arrest of Abuja robbery gang – NFSS

Somtochukwu Maduagwu

By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

The Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS) has disclosed that its operatives played a key role in assisting the Nigeria Police Force in apprehending a notorious robbery gang in Abuja, linked to the killing of an Arise News staff member, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami.

Assistant Commander-General of the NFSS, North Central Zonal Command, Abdulhakeem Ibrahim, told journalists that his team, in collaboration with the police, arrested five suspects notorious for violent attacks in Zuba and its environs.

According to Ibrahim, the breakthrough followed two consecutive raids carried out by the gang on a popular hotel in Zuba.

He explained that NFSS operatives, acting on police directives, mounted a checkpoint near the hotel, which eventually led to the gang’s interception.

“When the gang returned for another attack, they ran into our checkpoint. After a brief chase, they fled, abandoning their driver, who was later apprehended and handed over to the police,” Ibrahim said.

He added that further investigations led to the arrest of additional suspects and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, and a Beretta pistol from their hideout.

Ibrahim commended the synergy between the NFSS and the police, describing it as crucial to sustaining community safety and enhancing grassroots intelligence.

“Police cannot do without us, and we cannot do without the police. That is how we work,” he stated.

He appealed to the government to support the NFSS, noting that many of its operatives have served for years without remuneration or welfare packages.

“Our operatives are risking their lives to assist formal security agencies. We only ask for support to continue doing our job,” he added.

Ibrahim also lauded the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for recognising the NFSS’s contributions to national security, and commended the Commander-General, Dr. Joshua Osatimehin, and the Deputy Commander-General (Intelligence), Dr. John Metchie, for their leadership and support.

He reaffirmed the NFSS’s commitment to continue partnering with security agencies to curb criminal activities across the country.