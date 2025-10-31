Soludo’s promise to APGA members aimed at tackling voter apathy, not vote buying — Aide

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Government has clarified that Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s recent promise to members of his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was intended to address voter apathy — not vote buying as alleged by opposition parties.

In a statement on Thursday, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, said the governor’s remarks at a political rally were being misinterpreted. He explained that Soludo’s pledge to reward political wards where APGA performs well in the November 8 election was aimed at motivating party canvassers to mobilize voters, not at inducing voters financially.

“It is essential to understand the context of the statement. The incentives Governor Soludo referred to are legitimate and consistent with democratic practices worldwide,” Aburime said.

According to him, the governor’s message was directed at APGA members and grassroots mobilizers, who make up less than five percent of the voting population, to encourage them to get voters to participate actively in the election.

“In politics globally, including in advanced democracies like the United States, parties pay canvassers before elections. In our case, we said any ward that delivers will be rewarded afterwards — this is not vote buying,” Aburime explained.

Quoting the governor, he added:

“Don’t sit at home and say Soludo has won. We have to win when you have voted. We in APGA stand for one man, one vote, transparent, free, and fair election. We are going to cooperate with INEC to make sure this is the freest and most credible election ever conducted.”

Aburime stressed that Governor Soludo remains firmly committed to transparent and credible elections, adding that his administration’s focus is on combating voter apathy — one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy.

“The governor’s call is for voters to come out, cast their votes, and ensure results are counted and announced transparently. The idea of rewarding canvassers after the election is simply to encourage greater participation,” he said.

He described opposition claims of vote buying as “unfounded, misleading, and politically motivated,” insisting that Soludo’s record of performance and national recognition speaks for itself.

“A governor with such a track record of achievements doesn’t need to buy votes to win re-election,” Aburime stated.

As the November 8 election approaches, he urged all parties to focus on issues and policies that matter to Anambra people, rather than engaging in “shadow-chasing and mischief.”