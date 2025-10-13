Soludo mourns transition of Rev. Uma Ukpai, hails his legacy of evangelism

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of one of Nigeria’s most revered Christian leaders, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who died on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

Governor Soludo described the death of the legendary preacher, renowned evangelist, and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the entire body of Christ worldwide.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, Soludo said:

“Rev. Ukpai was a true father of faith, a spiritual giant, and a fearless gospel crusader whose life was a testimony to the power of faith, devotion, and uncompromising service to God and humanity.

“He was not just a preacher; he was an institution in Christian evangelism, national uprightness, and the Nigerian Pentecostal movement. For decades, his powerful voice echoed across continents, bringing salvation, healing, and hope to millions.”

The governor noted that the story of modern Christianity in Nigeria and across Africa would be incomplete without acknowledging the indelible impact of Rev. Ukpai, whose crusades, theological teachings, and faith-based initiatives helped shape generations of believers.

Soludo extended his heartfelt condolences to the late cleric’s immediate family, the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, and the Christian community in Nigeria.

“I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family the strength and comfort to bear this monumental loss,” the governor added.