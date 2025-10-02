Soludo gives conditions for release of detained native doctors

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has outlined the conditions under which he could consider the release of native doctors currently standing trial in the state.

The detained individuals — Chigozie Nwangu (popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki) from Oba, Eke Hit from Okija, and Onyeze Jesus from Nkpor — were arrested in February on allegations of promoting get-rich-quick practices, preparing charms for suspected criminals, and misleading youths into believing in wealth without hard work.

During a visit to Oba, the hometown of Nwangu, some youths appealed for his release, describing him as a prominent figure in the community.

Responding, Soludo emphasized that the matter was now in court and beyond his unilateral control.

“You are asking for the release of Akwa Okuko, but I want to say that there is a process. There is a process for me to follow, and there is a process for the court to follow too. Where we are now is the process of the court,” Soludo said.

He acknowledged the concerns of the youths but cautioned that the actions of the detained individuals had negatively influenced young people.

“What we should be praying for is a speedy trial. If he is found guilty and convicted, after that, your leaders can meet with me, and we can discuss the possibility of a pardon. But until the judicial process is concluded, my hands are tied,” he added.

The governor further urged the youths to support efforts to rid Oba and other communities of social vices such as drug abuse, kidnapping, and the pursuit of “fast money,” stressing that the state government is committed to restoring values of hard work and integrity.