Soludo distances self from Biafra agitation, says Igbo progress lies in Nigeria’s unity

Soludo

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has dissociated himself from separatist agitation in the South-East, insisting that the region’s progress and prosperity are intrinsically tied to its unity within the Nigerian federation.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor clarified that while he supports peaceful dialogue and the right to protest, he does not share the secessionist ideology espoused by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

“We’ve made it very clear that if you are protesting or agitating for anything, you are holding yourself down by killing your own people under the pretext of Monday’s sit-at-home,” Soludo said.

He explained that the controversial sit-at-home order has largely lost traction in Anambra, attributing the change to improved security and public awareness.

“Anybody sitting at home now is doing so out of his own preference, not because of insecurity, as it were, because everywhere is secure on Mondays,” he noted.

Soludo acknowledged that the IPOB leadership, including Kanu himself, had repeatedly disowned the sit-at-home directive, blaming criminal elements for exploiting it to unleash terror in the region.

“Even Nnamdi Kanu himself and his IPOB are on record to have said they did not support the Monday sit-at-home; it was some criminal elements doing that. And we thank them for their work,” he added.

While affirming his respect for democratic freedoms, Soludo maintained that his duty remains governance, not activism.

“As for those who are agitating or going to have demonstrations, they have a right to do so. In a democracy, everybody has freedom of expression. But mine is to govern. While social activists do their job, I will do my own,” he stated.

The governor further revealed that he had urged the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other South-East leaders to engage Kanu in dialogue upon his release, noting that the future of the region should be shaped collectively, not dictated by any single individual.

“I said, why don’t they tell Nnamdi Kanu to come and sit with everybody else, because nobody has a greater right than the other? We are all Igbos, and we are all entitled to our views,” he said.

Reaffirming his belief in the unity and interdependence of Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups, Soludo said the Igbo people stand to gain more within a united Nigeria.

“I am of the view that the Igbo man needs Nigeria and Nigeria needs the Igbo man. The Igbo man needs Africa, and Africa needs the Igbo man. We are an itinerant people who cannot afford to be intolerant. That’s my view,” he declared.

He added that Nigeria’s diversity was divinely ordained, urging the South-East to embrace cooperation and integration.

“Do we need Nigeria? Absolutely! And Nigeria needs us. That is my very deep belief. I canvass it with no apologies and hold on to that. I’m prepared to debate this with anyone on the future prosperity of the Igbos,” he maintained.

Soludo’s remarks come amid renewed nationwide calls for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from detention.



The campaign—tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow—has drawn the support of several opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and activist Omoyele Sowore, who have announced plans for a peaceful protest in Abuja on October 20.