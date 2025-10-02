Solar housing model driving sustainable communities – Okonkwo

By Esther Onyegbula

As rising energy costs continue to weigh heavily on Nigerian households, Citadel View Estate has handed over a new batch of solar-powered homes under its Citadel 1.0 Phase B project, positioning sustainable housing as a practical response to the nation’s electricity crisis.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chairman of Citadel View, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, recalled how the idea was born during the COVID-19 lockdown when families faced increased energy bills while incomes stagnated. “We asked ourselves how people could live without the burden of rising energy costs. Research took us to building homes powered by the sun,” he said.

The company launched its first fully solar-powered community, Citadel 1.0, which was fully occupied within a year, followed by Citadel 2.0 in 2023. With growing demand, construction of Citadel 1.0 Phase B commenced, marking the continuation of what Okonkwo described as “a blueprint for sustainable living.”

According to him, solar-powered estates not only shield residents from erratic power supply but also foster healthier communities. “The data is clear: people who live in solar communities are happier. Acrimony is less, and there are fewer disputes because residents enjoy uninterrupted power without noise and pollution from generators,” Okonkwo said.

He added that Citadel View has deliberately kept facility charges low to avoid disputes common in other estates, ensuring that residents “buy peace of mind” alongside their homes.

The developer credited early subscribers, some of whom moved in before completion, for helping the project stay on track. He also praised the efforts of real estate agents, regulators, and his project team for sustaining momentum despite global economic challenges.

Okonkwo emphasised that the handover, which coincided with Nigeria’s Independence Day, symbolised a deeper kind of independence. “The greatest independence you give a person is a roof over their head, a good roof powered sustainably. When you give that, you amplify their dreams and visions,” he said.

With work still ongoing on other projects such as Citadel Oasis, The Nest Lekki Foreshore, and Capital Gardens, Okonkwo expressed confidence in the resilience of Nigeria’s real estate sector, stressing that sustainable housing remains a viable path despite economic headwind