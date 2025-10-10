Sokoto PWA begins preparations for 2026 Hajj

5,059 seats allocated, intending pilgrims urged to Abide by Rules

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:- The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has on Friday announced that preparations for the 2026 Hajj exercise are in full swing following the allocation of 5,059 seats to the state by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Alhaji Ali Musa, disclosed this while speaking to our Correspondent in Sokoto on the ongoing arrangements for the smooth conduct of next year’s pilgrimage.

According to him, the Agency has commenced early consultations and coordination meetings with key stakeholders, including the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Air Force, the DSS and the Nigerian Airports Authority (NAA), to ensure seamless processing and travel arrangements for intending pilgrims.

He said the Agency’s preparations for the 2026 Hajj exercise are well on course and that it has strengthened collaboration with all relevant federal agencies to guarantee efficient screening, documentation, and transportation of pilgrims.

” many intending pilgrims have already begun registration, expressing their readiness to participate in the spiritual journey.”

” The approved Hajj fare for the 2026 exercise, he noted, is ₦8,244,813.60, adding that December 31st, 2025, been set by NAHCON as the official closing date while Sokoto state had set December 25th for closure of registration, payment, and documentation.”

The Executive Chairman further advised intending pilgrims to fear God and conduct themselves responsibly throughout the process. He warned against any attempt to violate Hajj regulations, particularly those concerning luggage limits, stressing that the Agency will not shield anyone found guilty of misconduct.

He cautioned that pilgrims must adhere strictly to the approved 40 kilograms check in luggage and 10 kilograms hand luggage policy, adding that anyone who flouts these rules will face appropriate sanctions.

Alhaji Ali Musa also commended the Sokoto State Government for its unwavering support to the Agency, noting that Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto’s administration has provided the needed encouragement and resources to sustain efficient Hajj operations.

He added that Governor Ahmed Aliyu has been exceptionally supportive since assuming office in 2023 and that his commitment to the welfare of Sokoto pilgrims has greatly enhanced the Agency’s operational capacity.

He reiterated the Agency’s determination to ensure that the 2026 Hajj exercise is conducted with the highest level of professionalism, transparency, and devotion, assuring all registered pilgrims of a hitch free and spiritually fulfilling experience.