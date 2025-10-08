Sokoto Govt orders illegal occupants to vacate school quarters immediately

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Sokoto State Government has issued a firm directive to all retired staff, federal employees, and security operatives occupying school quarters under the Ministry of Science and Technology without authorization, ordering them to vacate the premises immediately.

Commissioner for Science and Technology, Professor Attahiru Ahmad Sifawa, gave the order during an inspection tour of school facilities across the state, condemning the continued occupation of government quarters by individuals no longer in service.

Professor Sifawa expressed displeasure that retired teachers and non-staff individuals were still occupying staff quarters, depriving serving teachers of much-needed accommodation. He described the act as unfair and detrimental to the smooth running of the education sector.

“It is unacceptable for retired or non-staff individuals to hold on to school quarters while serving teachers face accommodation challenges. Government property is not inheritance,” he stated.

The Commissioner lamented that several schools were facing severe accommodation shortages due to the illegal retention of staff quarters by unauthorized persons. He emphasized that the quarters were built to support serving teachers and improve productivity by enabling them to live close to their places of work.

Sifawa revealed that the state government had received numerous complaints from teachers unable to access official accommodation because of illegal occupation by retired personnel and security operatives. He described the situation as a setback to the government’s efforts to reform and strengthen the education sector.

To address the issue, the Commissioner ordered school principals and management boards to compile lists of all illegal occupants and submit them to the ministry for immediate action. He also warned that law enforcement agencies would be engaged to recover the quarters if the directive was ignored.

“The government will not tolerate defiance of this order. Those still occupying the quarters after this notice do so at their own risk,” he warned.

Professor Sifawa reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to restoring discipline, fairness, and accountability across all educational institutions. He urged affected individuals to vacate the quarters voluntarily to avoid forceful eviction or legal consequences.