‎SMB to host global women in business conference in Quatar

By Rosemary Iwunze
She Means Business (SMB) is set to host its global conference in Doha, Qatar this October.
According to the Group, the conference is an unrivaled convergence of power, prestige, and purpose, being a seven-day experience of distinction, dialogue, and transformation.
Designed as the pinnacle of women’s leadership and influence, this extraordinary gathering transcends the bounds of a traditional conference. It is a symphony of intellect, elegance, and innovation, curated for the world’s most accomplished and visionary women.
According to the body, the She Means Business Global Conference stands as a premier international platform that celebrates and amplifies the voices of women in business, politics, leadership, and innovation. Over seven opulent days, participants will immerse themselves in a world where ideas meet investment, leadership meets legacy, and influence meets impact.
This landmark event will convene renowned founders, policymakers, global investors, and industry pioneers from across continents all converging to ignite collaboration, forge alliances, and reimagine the architecture of global leadership.
The conference will feature Investor Roundtables & Private Sessions: Present groundbreaking ventures and policy ideas directly to handpicked global investors in intimate, high-level settings. Global Policy Dialogues: Engage in elite discussions with diplomats, policymakers, and business magnates shaping the global economic landscape.
Political Leadership Training: Participate in executive masterclasses on diplomacy, campaign strategy, negotiation, and public image refinement.
Mentorship Clusters: Gain rare access to small-group sessions with iconic women leaders, philanthropists, and legacy-builders.
Wellness & Lifestyle Touchpoints: Begin each day with soul-enriching yoga, holistic spa therapies, and luxury experiences curated to rejuvenate mind and body.
The Signature Gala Night: A breathtaking red-carpet affair, an evening of fine dining, cultural splendor, and recognition of exceptional women who continue to redefine power and purpose on the world stage.
The body noted that the She Means Business Global Conference is a movement of visibility, collaboration, and transformation. It provides women-led enterprises with direct access to global markets, investors, and policymakers, unlocking opportunities for sustainable partnerships and cross-border growth.
The objectives are clear yet profound: to showcase and elevate women-led ventures before global buyers and financiers; to facilitate international collaborations and open gateways to capital and influence; to build enduring partnerships that unite governments, corporations, and social enterprises; as well as to ignite strategic dialogue on leadership, innovation, and inclusive economic advancement.
She Means Business (SMB) is a prestigious global initiative devoted to advancing women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, and influence across business, politics, sports, and the creative economy.
Born from a vision to break barriers and shape legacies, SMB has evolved into a transformative ecosystem where women connect to capital, mentorship, and global networks of opportunity.
We believe that women are not merely participants in progress they are the architects of transformation.
Through curated programs, high-level conferences, and bespoke retreats, SMB continues to provide unparalleled access to investors, policymakers, and mentors, equipping women to lead boldly, innovate strategically, and build legacies that transcend generations.
She Means Business is not just an organization. It is a movement. A statement of influence. A celebration of power, elegance, and purpose.
As the countdown to Qatar 2026 begins, one truth resonates, the future belongs to women who dare to redefine it.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.