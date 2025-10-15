‎SMB to host global women in business conference in Quatar

By Rosemary Iwunze

‎‎

‎She Means Business (SMB) is set to host its global conference in Doha, Qatar this October.

‎According to the Group, the conference is an unrivaled convergence of power, prestige, and purpose, being a seven-day experience of distinction, dialogue, and transformation.

‎Designed as the pinnacle of women’s leadership and influence, this extraordinary gathering transcends the bounds of a traditional conference. It is a symphony of intellect, elegance, and innovation, curated for the world’s most accomplished and visionary women.

‎According to the body, the She Means Business Global Conference stands as a premier international platform that celebrates and amplifies the voices of women in business, politics, leadership, and innovation. Over seven opulent days, participants will immerse themselves in a world where ideas meet investment, leadership meets legacy, and influence meets impact.

‎This landmark event will convene renowned founders, policymakers, global investors, and industry pioneers from across continents all converging to ignite collaboration, forge alliances, and reimagine the architecture of global leadership.

‎The conference will feature Investor Roundtables & Private Sessions: Present groundbreaking ventures and policy ideas directly to handpicked global investors in intimate, high-level settings. Global Policy Dialogues: Engage in elite discussions with diplomats, policymakers, and business magnates shaping the global economic landscape.

‎Political Leadership Training: Participate in executive masterclasses on diplomacy, campaign strategy, negotiation, and public image refinement.

‎Mentorship Clusters: Gain rare access to small-group sessions with iconic women leaders, philanthropists, and legacy-builders.

‎Wellness & Lifestyle Touchpoints: Begin each day with soul-enriching yoga, holistic spa therapies, and luxury experiences curated to rejuvenate mind and body.

‎The Signature Gala Night: A breathtaking red-carpet affair, an evening of fine dining, cultural splendor, and recognition of exceptional women who continue to redefine power and purpose on the world stage.

‎The body noted that the She Means Business Global Conference is a movement of visibility, collaboration, and transformation. It provides women-led enterprises with direct access to global markets, investors, and policymakers, unlocking opportunities for sustainable partnerships and cross-border growth.

‎The objectives are clear yet profound: to showcase and elevate women-led ventures before global buyers and financiers; to facilitate international collaborations and open gateways to capital and influence; to build enduring partnerships that unite governments, corporations, and social enterprises; as well as to ignite strategic dialogue on leadership, innovation, and inclusive economic advancement.

‎‎She Means Business (SMB) is a prestigious global initiative devoted to advancing women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, and influence across business, politics, sports, and the creative economy.

‎Born from a vision to break barriers and shape legacies, SMB has evolved into a transformative ecosystem where women connect to capital, mentorship, and global networks of opportunity.

‎We believe that women are not merely participants in progress they are the architects of transformation.

Through curated programs, high-level conferences, and bespoke retreats, SMB continues to provide unparalleled access to investors, policymakers, and mentors, equipping women to lead boldly, innovate strategically, and build legacies that transcend generations.

‎She Means Business is not just an organization. It is a movement. A statement of influence. A celebration of power, elegance, and purpose.

‎As the countdown to Qatar 2026 begins, one truth resonates, the future belongs to women who dare to redefine it.