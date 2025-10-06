SLIK Pay, SLIK Remit launch to revolutionize digital payments and remittances in Africa

By Juliet Umeh

Africa’s fintech landscape has received a major boost with the official launch of SLIK Pay and SLIK Remit, two innovative platforms designed to simplify payments and international money transfers across the continent.

The introduction of these solutions marks a significant stride toward expanding digital financial inclusion and closing the gap between local and cross-border transactions for millions of Africans.

SLIK Pay functions as a next-generation digital wallet, empowering users to take full control of their finances. Through the app, individuals and businesses can send and receive money instantly, pay bills, buy airtime and data, and make both local and international online payments. The platform also integrates cryptocurrency services, USDT wallets, virtual and physical cards, and POS terminals for merchants.

With its strong security architecture and intuitive interface, SLIK Pay delivers a smooth experience for users managing personal or business transactions. According to a company spokesperson, the platform was created to give people “freedom and control over their money anytime, anywhere, without borders.”

For Africans at home and abroad, SLIK Remit offers a faster and more transparent option for international money transfers. Supporting multiple currencies—including naira, dollars, euros, pounds, cedis, shillings, rubles, and USDT—the service promises competitive exchange rates and secure, real-time transactions.

By combining speed, affordability, and reliability, SLIK Remit aims to strengthen financial ties between families, communities, and businesses across regions. Whether for remittances, trade, or remote work payments, users can complete transactions quickly and safely.

Both platforms are powered by ARONBIZ LIMITED, a technology company dedicated to advancing financial innovation and inclusion in Africa. With a mission to make digital transactions as simple as sending a message, ARONBIZ is developing tools that are accessible, secure, and tailored to the continent’s growing digital economy.

As Africa continues to embrace fintech-driven transformation, SLIK Pay and SLIK Remit are positioning themselves as major catalysts for a more connected, inclusive, and efficient financial future.