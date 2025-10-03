SKOT Impact Academy to enhance PR education for inspiring youths

By Peter Egwuatu

As the communications industry in Africa continues to evolve, SKOT Communications has identified a social impact initiative that will help equip early-career professionals with the skills, confidence, and clarity they need to thrive.

Speaking in an interactive session with Vanguard, Tokunboh George-Taylor, Founder and CEO of SKOT Communications, explained that the inspiration behind the SKOT Impact Academy, is because capacity building is critical for the industry, and her vision for developing the next generation of global storytellers.

At the launch of the SKOT Impact Academy, Tokunboh said : “

The SKOT Impact Academy was born from a simple question: What if? What if the next generation of Public Relation, PR and communications leaders came from the most unexpected places, rather than just traditional degrees?

“The truth is, successful careers in our industry don’t always follow a straight path. Many young professionals learn on the job and piece things together without much formal guidance. That “what if” inspired us to create a tuition-free initiative that’s designed to provide practical, real-world training needed to excel in today’s dynamic PR landscape.

“We want to empower young professionals with the structure, confidence, and tools needed to build successful careers and become purposeful communicators who can leverage their skills to create a positive impact on society. It’s our way of making a lasting contribution to the industry that shaped me, ensuring a more inclusive, skilled, and purpose-driven future for the communications industry”.

While sharing her journey into PR, she said: “My journey is a perfect example of how a traditional path isn’t always the one that defines you. I did indeed study economics and was set for a career in banking, which is a world of numbers, data, and structured analysis. But what I quickly realised was that I was truly passionate about people, purpose, and storytelling.

“ I discovered that the skills I learned in economics—strategic thinking, analysis, and understanding market dynamics were incredibly valuable in public relations. PR is much more than just media relations. It’s about strategy, understanding human behaviour, and creating narratives that drive outcomes. My background gave me a unique perspective, allowing me to approach communication challenges with a business-minded rigour. My personal pivot is a testament to the fact that the most impactful communicators often come from unexpected places, and that’s precisely the philosophy behind the SKOT Impact Academy”

Commenting on what makes the Impact Academy different from other training initiatives in the industry, she said: “There are many elements that make SKOT Impact Academy unique. First, it’s our tuition-free model. In an industry where quality training often comes at a high cost, we’ve removed the financial barrier to entry. This ensures that talent, not just financial means, determines who gets to grow and succeed. Our commitment is to democratise PR education and make it accessible to a wider, more diverse pool of talent.

“Second, our curriculum is built on a foundation of practical, real-world application. We go beyond theory, with sessions led by seasoned professionals who bring their on-the-ground experience to the classroom. The focus is on equipping participants with immediately usable skills and a deep understanding of the local Nigerian context, while also exposing them to global perspectives through international speakers. This blend of practical, local, and global knowledge is what truly sets us apart”

On how she measures the success of a program like this, Tokunboh said : “The success of the SKOT Impact Academy is measured on two levels: quantitative and qualitative. On a quantitative level, we track metrics like the number of participants who complete the course and the feedback scores they provide. This gives us a clear picture of the program’s reach and immediate impact.

“Qualitatively, success is about the transformation of our participants. We look at how the program helps them build confidence, articulate their value, and find a sense of purpose in their work. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the career trajectories of our alumni and their contributions to the industry, as they become the future leaders and storytellers of Nigeria. Their success is ultimately our greatest measure of impact’”.

While stressing how the Academy reflects the broader mission and vision of SKOT Communications, she noted that SKOT Impact Academy is a direct and powerful reflection of our core mission at SKOT Communications. For us, public relations is not just about managing perceptions; it’s about driving impact with purpose. Our agency has always been committed to delivering strategic communication that goes beyond press releases and campaigns to create real, measurable value for our clients and the community.

According to her, “The Academy embodies this by training the next generation of professionals to think in the same way. We are teaching them how to be good PR practitioners and how to be purposeful communicators who understand their role in shaping society. The Academy’s mission is clear – to empower professionals with PR skills and knowledge to drive career growth and reshape the communications landscape” .

Narrating, in what ways she believes the Academy will contribute to strengthening the PR and communications industry long-term, Tokunboh said: “We believe the Academy will have a long-term ripple effect on the entire industry. By focusing on early-career professionals, we’re building a stronger pipeline of talent from the ground up. This isn’t about training just a handful of people; it’s about creating a new benchmark for excellence in the profession.

“Long-term, the Academy will help us build a more inclusive and purpose-driven industry. By providing a tuition-free platform, we are opening doors to talent that might otherwise have been excluded. These are the future leaders who will be equipped not only with technical skills but also with a strong ethical foundation and a commitment to using communication for positive change. The network and skills they gain will ultimately elevate the standards and reputation of the PR and communications industry in Nigeria for years to come”.

While commenting on the vision for the Impact Academy in the next five years, she said: “Our vision is for the SKOT Impact Academy to become the leading PR Hub, shaping professionals into powerful global storytellers. We are already set to run three cohorts annually as part of our commitment to reaching more young professionals. In the next five years, my focus is on building the Academy’s reputation as the gold standard for accessible, high-quality, and purposeful PR education.

“I want to see our alumni thriving in their careers, not just as practitioners but as leaders who are driving positive change within their organisations and communities. My ultimate vision is to create a robust, self-sustaining network of Academy graduates who mentor one another and serve as a powerful force for a more ethical, inclusive, and impactful communications industry on the continent”

On the message she has for the aspiring communicators who are considering joining the SKOT Impact Academy, Tokunboh said: “To anyone considering joining us, my message is simple: come with an open mind and a passion for purpose. The SKOT Impact Academy is not a singular program, but a launchpad for your career and a community where you can grow. We’ve built this program to give you the foundational skills, the real-world experience, and the invaluable network you need to succeed. If you believe that your voice can drive change and you want to be part of a new generation of communicators, then this is the place for you. We’re excited to welcome you and help you become the purposeful global storyteller you’re meant to be.”