Skin care firm, NGO partner to tackle social isolation, others

DONATION: From left: Andrew Mordi, Head, Corporate Relations and Donor Services, SOS Children’s Villages; Nandi Dakum, Programme Management Advisor (Technical), SOS Children’s Villages; Dele Adeyole, Country Manager, Beiersdorf Nigeria; Fiyin Toyo, Marketing Director, Beiersdorf Central, East and West Africa; and Victoria Omale, Interim Chief Operations Officer, SOS Children’s Villages, during the official presentation of ₦100 million by Beiersdorf to SOS Children’s Villages in Lagos to support efforts aimed at combating social isolation and loneliness.

By Esther Onyegbula

Lagos—In a bold demonstration of its global commitment to care beyond the skin, Beiersdorf, through its global social-mission initiative, NIVEA Connect, has partnered SOS Children’s Villages in Nigeria to combat the growing challenge of social isolation and loneliness, especially among vulnerable children and young people.



As part of this partnership, Nivea officially presented ₦96.686 million to SOS Children’s Villages, a foremost non-governmental organisation that has championed the cause of family, trust and togetherness for over 50 years in Nigeria.



Speaking during the official presentation of the fund in Lagos, Dele Adeyole, Country Manager, Beiersdorf Nigeria, reaffirmed the brand’s long-standing heritage of care and its dedication to addressing social issues that affect emotional and mental well-being.



“As we celebrate the trust and care embedded in our brand DNA. This partnership is part of our global social mission, which runs in more than 60 countries worldwide. It’s very important for us that we’re here to fight social isolation and loneliness, a silent epidemic in our world today,” Adeyole said.



The collaboration highlights Beiersdorf’s belief that care extends beyond skin care to include emotional bonds and community support. Choosing SOS Children’s Villages as a partner reflects its strong commitment to creating safe, stable, and nurturing environments for children, which closely aligns with Nivea’s mission to promote inclusion and belonging.



Following the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing number of children and young adults have struggled with loneliness, depression, and difficulty forming meaningful human connections. Many of these conditions often go undetected, resulting in emotional distress and, in severe cases, avoidable health complications.



Lending her voice, Fiyin Toyo, Marketing Director, Beiersdorf Central, East and West Africa (CEWA), emphasised that Nivea’s purpose extends well beyond skincare:

“NIVEA cares beyond the skin. The skin allows you to feel confident, courageous, and ready to pursue your goals. But we also want to see a world where meaningful human connections are forged. Statistically, one in five people feel lonely, unworthy, unloved, and uncared for. Care and togetherness are at the heart of our brand, social isolation is one key psycho-social issue we’re determined to fight in Nigeria and of course, globally.”



She further explained that the partnership with SOS Children’s Villages is designed to be long-term, grounded in shared values of trust, care, and togetherness, and aimed at reaching more individuals whose lives will be positively transformed through sustained psycho-social support.



Expressing optimism about the collaboration, Nandi Dakum, Programme Management Advisor (Technical), SOS Children’s Villages, said the partnership would deepen the organisation’s impact across Nigeria: