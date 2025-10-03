Silver Jubilee Bliss: The Obadimus return to wedding venue, mark 25 years with glamour

The silver jubilee celebration of Dr. and Mrs. Clement Oluwasegun Obadimu’s marriage was nothing short of an unforgettable love story retold. Marking 25 years of commitment, resilience, and partnership, the couple returned to where their journey began Assemblies of God Church, Ikot Ibiok, Eket, Akwa Ibom State for a thanksgiving service that set the tone for a day of elegance and heartfelt surprises.

The service, which drew family, friends, and well-wishers, was filled with music, prayers, and unexpected gestures of love from the church units, who presented the couple with generous gifts they never anticipated.

From there, the celebration moved to Villa Marina Hotel’s U.J. Esuene Hall, Eket, where a red-carpet reception recreated the couple’s wedding-day entrance 25 years earlier. Emotional tributes flowed freely, with their children presenting a special photo frame inscribed “THEN and NOW” a touching reminder of the enduring beauty of their union.

The most memorable highlight of the day came when Dr. Obadimu surprised his wife with lovely gifts and poured heartfelt encomiums on her. His words, filled with gratitude and admiration, resonated deeply with the guests, teaching once again that celebrating one’s spouse with love and honor is the secret to a lasting marriage.

In the same vein Mrs. Obadimu pleasantly surprised her husband with a thoughtful 25-year service award gift, honoring his dedication, hard work, and commitment over the years a gesture that added warmth and meaning to the joyous occasion.

Dr. Obadimu, a respected pro bono lecturer at three Nigerian universities, life coach, and CEO of Mentor’s Tower, used the occasion not only to celebrate his family but also to inspire others, showing that marriage thrives when faith, love, and appreciation are placed at its center.

The Obadimus’ 25th wedding anniversary was indeed an event of epochal significance one that combined faith, family, and flamboyance in a style befitting life and lifestyle pages anywhere.