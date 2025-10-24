Sightsavers, journalists forge partnership to eradicate neglected tropical diseases

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kano

Sightsavers International has strengthened its collaboration with journalists in Kano, giving fresh momentum to equitable eye care and inclusive health initiatives in Northern Nigeria.

The two-day media engagement brought together journalists from across Nigeria’s North-West region to become storytellers in the national campaign for inclusion, health equity, and the eradication of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). The workshop aimed to enhance media collaboration with Sightsavers in advancing disability rights, tackling NTDs, and amplifying inclusion in public policy.

According to Sightsavers, Nigeria remains among the countries most affected by NTDs, with millions struggling with preventable disabilities and vision loss. More than 4.24 million Nigerians are blind or visually impaired, yet only 4.4 per cent have access to eye care services—far below the 38 per cent average in middle-income countries.

Sightsavers’ Programme Officer for Eye Health, Mrs. Barbara Anang Marok, highlighted the organisation’s SeeClear Nigeria Inclusive Eye Health Programme (2025–2027), funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The initiative seeks to expand access to quality eye care in Kaduna, Plateau, Sokoto, and Zamfara states, focusing on awareness, bridging service gaps, and creating effective referral mechanisms.

The Technical Manager for NTDs, Terhemen Sunday, emphasized the media’s role in shaping public opinion and driving policy change. He noted that Nigeria accounts for nearly a quarter of Africa’s NTD burden, with millions at risk of lymphatic filariasis, river blindness, soil-transmitted helminths, schistosomiasis, and trachoma.

Through partnerships with federal and state health ministries, Sightsavers has delivered over 653 million NTD treatments, helped LGAs reach trachoma elimination thresholds, and trained more than 200,000 community volunteers and 20,000 health workers.

Sightsavers’ Advocacy Coordinator, Esther Bature, stressed that disability inclusion must remain central in public discourse, citing initiatives such as the SMILE Project in Kaduna, the Inclusive Family Planning Project, and the Inclusion Works programme for youth empowerment.

Over the two-day engagement, journalists pledged to use their platforms to amplify the voices of marginalized communities and hold leaders accountable, ensuring stories of those affected by disabilities and NTDs reach the public and policymakers.

Through partnerships like this, Sightsavers and the media aim to make the invisible visible, promote equitable healthcare, and drive systemic change, ensuring no one is left behind.