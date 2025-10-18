Sidel expands frontiers, plants new roots in Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

The bustling city of Lagos has welcomed a new addition to its fast-evolving industrial landscape as Sidel, a global leader in packaging solutions, opens the doors to its new Phoenix office in Ikeja.

To celebrate the office opening, the company hosted industry leaders, manufacturers and sustainability advocates to an Innovation Seminar themed “Driving Packaging Innovation and Sustainability for Tomorrow.”

The new site, Sidel’s third in Africa after South Africa and Nairobi, positions the company closer to its customers in Nigeria and neighbouring markets, offering stronger local support across PET, can, and glass packaging formats.

“West Africa is a growth engine for Africa’s beverage and packaging industries,” noted Clive Smith, Executive Vice President for Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. “Our new base in Lagos allows us to innovate and grow with efficient, sustainable solutions.”

Nigeria’s energy, creativity, and manufacturing potential have long attracted global attention, and Sidel’s CEO Pietro Cassani believes the city’s dynamism made Lagos a natural choice. “This investment reflects our confidence in the region’s potential and our commitment to developing local capabilities in packaging innovation,” he said.

Sidel’s relationship with the region runs deep, with partnerships that include StrongPack in Nigeria and Twellium in Ghana.