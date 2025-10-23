Shifting burden of proof to INEC good if pursued with sincerity — Labour Party

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Labour Party (LP) has described the proposal by the Senate to shift the burden of proof in election petition cases to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a welcome development — provided it is pursued with sincerity and safeguards against abuse.

National Publicity Secretary of the party’s Interim National Committee, Tony Akeni, stated this in response to Vanguard’s inquiry on Thursday.

Akeni said, “On the surface, the proposed amendment to shift the burden of proof to INEC for the integrity and credibility of electoral results sounds commendable, if pursued with sincerity.”

He, however, expressed concern over what he described as “the scarcity of sincerity in the affairs of Nigeria’s political class,” warning that without strong safeguards, corrupt officials could exploit the reform.

According to him, “Adequate penalties must be built into the law for any INEC official found trading election results as commodities for the highest bidder — whether acting for petitioners or declared winners.”

Akeni also referenced the party’s experience during the 2023 presidential election petitions, alleging that INEC under its then chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, delayed the release of essential election materials required by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for cross-examination at the tribunal.

He said, “Under such circumstances, a dishonest or compromised INEC taking over the burden of proof would make no meaningful difference.”

The party therefore urged the National Assembly to include “enforceable punitive measures and compensatory provisions for petitioners” in the proposed amendment to strengthen post-election justice, promote transparency, and enhance public trust in the electoral process.