Shift towards sustainable finance redefining investment decisions – SEC DG

By Peter Egwuatu

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama has said that the global shift towards sustainable finance is redefining investment decisions, corporate governance and risk management.

He stated that Nigeria’s capital market must adapt to remain competitive and relevant.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Abuja, Dr. Agama described sustainability as a global imperative that goes beyond technology and ethics, noting that environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are now shaping responsible investment and capital allocation across the world.

“In line with this, the Commission has taken bold steps to align our market with global sustainability standards. Through initiatives such as the adoption of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) framework, the Green Bond Programme, and our collaboration with development partners, we are laying the groundwork for a financial system that supports the transition of our country to a low-carbon, inclusive economy”, he stated.

He stressed that stockbrokers and other market operators have a critical role to play by promoting sustainable investment products, advising issuers on ESG disclosures and guiding investors towards responsible assets.

According to him, the SEC and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) share a common vision of building a capital market that mobilises savings for productive investment, creates jobs and drives economic diversification.

He pointed out that the SEC’s “partnership with the Institute in areas such as professional certification, investor education, financial literacy, and policy advocacy continues to yield positive results.

“Yet, we must do even more. The task ahead is to ensure that the capital market becomes central to Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda — a market that finances infrastructure, empowers MSMEs, supports green and digital enterprises, and contributes meaningfully to the realization of a trillion-dollar economy.”

He commended the resilience and professionalism of market operators despite challenging conditions, saying it reflects the enduring strength of the Nigerian capital market and its potential to transform the nation’s economic landscape.

“With the world changing fast, the Nigerian capital market must not only keep pace but lead by example,” he added. “Let us therefore recommit to innovation that empowers, ethics that endure, and sustainability that delivers long-term prosperity for all.”