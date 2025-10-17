She Thrives Initiative partners Foundation on skill acquisition for girl child

L-R: Representative of Hon. Member representing Oshodi -Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Barr. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, his Special Advisers on religions affairs Bishop Remigius Agu; Zainab Mohammed; Chiamaka Nwankwo; Sinmiloluwa Adelowokan; Founder, She Thrives Initiative Convener, Light Aniekwu; Constituency Manager, Engr Walter Ukaga, during the International Day of the Girl Child, organized by Hon.Okey- Joe Foundation (HOLF) in Collaboration with She Thrives Initiative held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

In commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child and by extension promote capacity building among the girl child in Nigeria for self-reliant, a non profit and non governmental organisation, She Thrives Initiative has partnered Hon. Okey Joe Onuakalusi, Member, House of Representatives, Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II for one day empowerment programme.

In a media chat, Convener/Founder, She Thrives Initiative, Light Aniekwu said, “The initiative aims to empowering and inspiring the Girl Child build capacity for the future and purpose. This is the vision God gave me years ago even when I didn’t know how to start it”.

“International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated every October 11, and this year’s them: The Girl I am, The Change I Lead, is called for full support of the girl child to harness their God-giving talents, skill for a better society. This is one of the things that gives me joy and my passion is to raise girls, women who love God, who have moral imperative and are empowered. Girls who have something doing, who are morally and financially independent, emotionally intelligent so that they can be able to thrive in the society, despite the challenges of the girl child been vulnerable and others.

Continuing, she said, “I encourage every mother to start building their daughters to aim higher, the world is moving, the girl child needs to move and achieve things”.

In addition, Hon. Okey Joe Onuakalusi, represented by Bishop Remigius Agu, said, “This year’s celebration reminds us that every girl deserves equal access to education, safety, and opportunity. A girl child is not just someone’s daughter, she is a pillar of tomorrow’s society, a potential leader, innovator, and nation builder. As a representative of the good people of Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, I reaffirm my commitment to supporting programmes that empower our girls through education, mentorship, skill acquisition, and protection from all forms of abuse and discrimination”.

Mohammed Zainab, a participant who has concluded her SS3 said, “I have gained more on the use of AI and other digital packages. This programme is impactful, one can learn creativity and even earn money while in the school. I have learnt something on fashion and beautify”.

Also, Nwachi Amarachi, SS3 student said, “We can learn skills that can help us in the future. This programme is a wonderful experience, I have learnt new things that can help me when I grow up and after my secondary school. I want to go into IT so that I can make money”.

Commenting on the programme, Constituency Administrator, Engr. Walter Ukaga, said, “We proudly joined Hon. Barr. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi in celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child. Our girls deserve every opportunity to learn, grow, and lead without barriers. As a constituency, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that empower and protect the girl child.