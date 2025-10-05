ShawBiT reinvents his sound with “Djandthemuse” debut at Afroluxe 2025

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos-born producer and sound engineer Segun Adegboye, popularly known as ShawBiT or “King Shaw,” unveiled a bold new chapter in his career with the launch of his brand Djandthemuse at the Afroluxe 2025 festival. The unveiling, held October 1 at 234 Lofts, Elegushi Beach, marked a defining moment for the multi-talented artist who has long been recognized for his ability to fuse Amapiano, Afro-Soul, and Afro House into boundary-pushing soundscapes.

ShawBiT, whose career spans years as a beat maker, vocalist, and engineer, said the new brand represents more than just a change of name — it’s a reinvention of performance itself.

“The concept behind the name started with the idea of doing something different,” he explained. “In most parties, you have a DJ and a hype man or woman. I wanted to flip that by making my ‘hype man/woman’ the muse of the day. The Muse can be anybody, and in the future, I plan to use it to unveil celebrity superstars at my gigs.”

While ShawBiT insists his core identity remains intact, he describes Djandthemuse as a new expression of the same artistry — one that blends music with storytelling and cultural immersion.

“This is a hobby I’m turning into a passion, but ShawBiT remains my unique identity. Djandthemuse is just a short, sexy expression of the same artistry,” he said.

At its heart, Djandthemuse is envisioned as a performance experience where sound connects directly to the soul. For ShawBiT, Afro House in particular offers a spiritual dimension that resonates deeply with audiences.

“My kind of sound speaks directly into your soul when you hear it. It’s like a transmission of energy, what my sister often calls healing and cleansing.”

That emotional depth, he explained, is rooted in his years of experience behind the console. Having mastered the technical and creative aspects of music production, ShawBiT now brings that expertise to the stage as a DJ.

“I already knew the sounds before I started spinning. That made the transition to DJing easy, and with the support of my DJ friends, it can only get better.”

His decision to debut at Afroluxe 2025 was both strategic and personal.

“Afroluxe is a dream I share with my sister, and it’s also my first big gig. It’s the perfect open space to show the world my art.”

With Djandthemuse, ShawBiT is not only reimagining the role of the DJ but also positioning African music in fresh creative territories. His vision seeks to make the audience central to the experience — turning them into “the muse” — while pushing the boundaries of how music can entertain, heal, and connect across cultures.