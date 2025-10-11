Seyi Tinubu is Nigeria’s pride, touching countless lives – TMF

The Tinubu Media Force (TMF) on Monday described the President’s son, Mr Seyi Tinubu, as the nation’s pride and a symbol of impact among youths.

In a statement, the National Coordinator of TMF, Mr Gbenga Abiola, said the young lawyer remains a beacon of hope and generation’s pride.

He said, “Today, the Tinubu Media Force celebrates a man whose life radiates vision, compassion, and purpose across the nation. A man who remains symbol of renewed hope for a greater Nigeria.

“He continues to stand as a shining light to millions, embodying the spirit of service, leadership, and hope that drives the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“His story is one of inspiration and impact, a life devoted to uplifting others and transforming challenges into opportunities.

According to him, from the North to the South, and from the East to the West, Mr Tinubu’s touch has been felt through countless acts of empowerment, innovation, and compassion.

“Your initiatives continue to bridge divides, strengthen unity, and renew the faith of a generation that believes in the promise of a better Nigeria.

“You are a man of true capacity and remarkable capability, one who understands the essence of leadership and the power of impact.

“You have shown that greatness is not defined by titles but by how deeply one can touch lives and inspire transformation.

“Your humility, discipline, and vision have earned you the admiration and respect of all who encounter your work.

“As the TMF’s grand patron, you remained a guiding inspiration, representing the strength of continuity, the hope of renewal, and the beauty of service rooted in purpose.

“Your heart for people and passion for progress have become a compass for many.

“Truly, you are a man created to build bridges, nurture dreams, and shape destinies through purposeful action and faith in God.

“As you celebrate your 40th birthday, may your influence continue to illuminate generations and your legacy stand as a testament to the power of vision, love, and leadership,” Abiola said.