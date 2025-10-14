Seyi Tinubu @ 40: Onigbongbo LCDA Chairman champions youth empowerment

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Youths across various local government areas in Lagos State joined Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Moyo Adebanjo, yesterday, in paying glowing tributes to President Bola Tinubu’s son, Mr Seyi Tinubu, as he turned 40.

This was just as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, urged political office holders to invest in youth empowerment, saying young people are vital to the country’s future.

Speaking at an event convened by Adebanjo to mark Seyi’s birthday at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, described the celebrant as a selfless person.

He said: “Over the last couple of years, Seyi has shown selflessness. He has done well, he is doing well, and we must continue to encourage him to do well. He is a symbol of youth excellence, a testament that a true leader should show courage and sustain it with the desire to make a lasting impact.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Cornelius Ojelabi, said: “I appreciate Seyi Tinubu for being a role model to the youths. He is a clear-hearted person who has contributed in no small way to expanding our party and, generally, to the development of the country’s young people. That is the path he has chosen to contribute to youth development. Let all of us emulate him so that we can lift many people out of poverty.”

On her part, Orelope-Adefulire said: “Seyi Tinubu will continue to be a role model for his generation and many generations to come. We wish him a long life, wisdom, and more opportunities to celebrate his birthday.

“The development of young people is one of the priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda, and this gathering is geared towards that purpose. Like Moyo has done, I want to charge the chairmen of other LCDAs to come up with robust programmes for youths in their areas. I also urge other office holders to ensure mass empowerment of young people. We should invest in the youths today for a better tomorrow. The mindset of the celebrant is to ensure empowerment for Nigerian youths. When we do that, Mr President will also be happy.”