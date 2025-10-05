Sevilla thrash defending champions Barcelona 4-1 in La Liga

Sevilla’s Spanish defender #02 Jose Angel Carmona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Spanish league football match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on October 5, 2025. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Spanish champions Barcelona collapsed in a shock 4-1 thrashing at Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga, with Alexis Sanchez scoring against his former side and Robert Lewandowski missing a penalty for the visitors.

The Catalans sit second in the table after their first defeat of the campaign, two points behind rivals Real Madrid after their victory over Villarreal on Saturday, while Sevilla rise provisionally to fourth.

