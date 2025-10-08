SERVICOM: Customer service a right, not a privilege, FG tells Immigration personnel

Nigeria Immigration Service.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has charged personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS to continue to offer excellent services to its clients, declaring that efficient customer service is a right and not a privilege.

Comptroller General of the Immigration Service CGIS, Kemi Nanna Nandap, gave the charge on Monday in Abuja when she declared open the 2025 SERVICOM Customer Service Week.

She assured that the Service is on an irreversible path of reform, modernization and improved transparency in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nandap noted that the week-long event, themed “Mission Possible” with the NIS sub-theme “Meeting and Exceeding Expectations”, was an opportunity for officers to recommit themselves to the principles of courtesy, timeliness and citizens-centered service delivery.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service must not only meet expectations but exceed them. Every passport issued, every permit processed, every encounter at our borders is a test of our professionalism and integrity. We must continue to build public trust and prove that we are a Service that delivers”, the CGIS declared.

Nandap recalled that on assuming office in 2024, she had raised concerns over negative practices that dented the Service’s image and challenged officers to “go back to the drawing board.”

That directive, she said, resulted in far-reaching reforms, including the passport automation and contactless processing system, designed to minimize physical interaction and eliminate bottlenecks.

“Others are the deployment of e-gates and body cameras at airports, enhancing border security while promoting transparency; Intensified sensitization campaigns across formations to combat corruption and entrench professionalism.

“These reforms are already paying off,” she noted, citing improved national ratings, commendations and awards recently received by the NIS at government performance review retreats.

Nandap urged NIS personnel nationwide to use the 2025 Customer Service Week as an opportunity to recommit themselves to exceeding public expectations.

The CGIS particularly charged officers to uphold the Service’s reputation at all times.

“This celebration is not for fanfare. It is a solemn call to renew our pledge of service and to institutionalize transparency, courtesy and excellence as our standard culture”, she said.

She further praised President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the CGIS, saying the reforms component of the renewed hope agenda has significantly curbed corruption among officers and improved professionalism across the Service.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the CGIS on SERVICOM and Reform Champion, Barr. Muhammad Awwal Abubakar, a deputy comptroller of immigration, described the Customer Service Week as “a call to reflection, action and renewal.”

He emphasized that the global theme “Mission Possible” challenges public institutions to see obstacles as opportunities for innovation rather than excuses for inefficiency.

“Customer service is not a privilege given by government institutions but a right owed to the people. Our duty is to ensure that every interaction with the NIS leaves citizens and travelers with confidence in our integrity and efficiency”, Abubakar said.

The 2025 NIS SERVICOM Customer Service Week will feature activities across commands and formations nationwide, highlighting innovation, best practices and the Service’s ongoing transformation agenda.