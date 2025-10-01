Seplat, NUIMS reward young innovators, teachers  

By Henry Ojelu

Seplat Energy Plc, in partnership with its Joint Venture partner, the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing the next generation through education with the grand finale of the second edition of the PEARLs Quiz competition in Owerri, Imo State.

The initiative, one of Seplat’s flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programmes, brought together hundreds of secondary schools across the state, spotlighting knowledge, creativity and character-building among young learners.

At the keenly contested finale, Avana Model Secondary School, Owerri, clinched the coveted first prize trophy alongside N5 million for school development. Each of the three student representatives received N100,000 scholarship grants, while their teacher got a brand-new laptop.

Delight International School, Owerri, emerged second, winning N3 million for the school, N75,000 scholarships for each student and a laptop for the teacher. St John Leonardi Model Secondary School, Owerri, came third with N1 million, N50,000 scholarships for its student representatives, and a laptop for their teacher.

Stakeholders at the event hailed the organisers not only for rewarding excellence but also for instilling values of fair play and sportsmanship. Contestants who lost out were encouraged to congratulate the winners, a gesture that drew loud applause from government officials, educators, regulators and community leaders in attendance.

Chioma Afe, Seplat’s Director of External Affairs and Social Performance, represented by Grace Amadi, General Manager, Partner Relations, described the programme as a 12-year legacy aimed at raising globally competitive Nigerian students.

“This is not just about academics; it is about moulding creative minds who can innovate and solve real-world problems,” she said.

Also speaking, NUIMS’ Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Engr. Seyi Omotawa, represented by Minanengiyeofori Loveday, noted that the partnership with Seplat was proof of the JV’s resolve to invest in the intellectual growth of young Nigerians.

“It is not just about competition, but about learning, growing, and building friendships that will last a lifetime,” he said.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. BTO Ikegwuoha, praised Seplat and its partners for the initiative and pledged the state’s continued support.

“Seplat, let us do this again next year. You can count on the backing of the state government,” he assured.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), represented by Salihu Garba, and the Imo State Commissioner for Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Henry Okafor, also lauded the programme for extending Seplat’s footprint from energy into education.

Ibi-Ada Itotoi, Managing Director of Seplat Eastern Asset, represented by Emmanuel Otokhine, congratulated the finalists, noting that over 314 schools registered for the 2025 edition, with 100 advancing and only four reaching the finals.

“All of you are winners already. Build on this confidence to achieve greater heights,” he charged.

In addition to the quiz, Seplat also staged a STEAM competition that rewarded six schools with N250,000 each for innovations such as electronic-driven vehicles, telescopes, AI-driven career tools, oil drilling machines, and modern architectural models.