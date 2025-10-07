Senators Ningi, Aliero commended for expressing solidarity with Palestine

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ites, has commended Senators Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) and Muhammad Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) for expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine during the Senate plenary on Tuesday.

In a viral video from the plenary, Senator Ningi was seen wearing a black outfit and a white keffiyeh while raising two fingers and chanting “Free Palestine.” Senator Aliero also joined in, saying, “Even though I don’t have white keffiyehs, I also say, ‘Free Palestine!’”

In a statement signed by Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara in Sokoto, on behalf of the movement’s leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the group described the senators’ action as “a commendable expression of conscience, justice, and humanity.”

“We commend the two Nigerian Senators, Senator Abdul Ningi and Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, for their solidarity with the people of Palestine,” the statement said. “We urge other members of the National Assembly, regardless of religious affiliation, to emulate this act of moral courage.”

The group also noted that the Islamic Movement has observed International Quds Day processions in Nigeria for decades as part of global activities expressing support for Palestinians.

International Quds Day, first declared in 1979, is marked annually on the last Friday of Ramadan as a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The statement further referenced international support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza, noting recent United Nations resolutions and global demonstrations calling for peace and access to aid in the region.

“We reiterate our steady commitment to the defense of oppressed people everywhere and reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Palestine in their legitimate struggle for freedom and justice,” Sheikh Mainasara added.