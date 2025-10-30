Senator Natasha invites Senate to mark two years in office

Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has extended a formal invitation to her colleagues in the Senate, to join her in celebrating her second anniversary in office.

In a letter personally signed by her and addressed to the Senate President, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan announced that the anniversary celebration would hold on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at her residence in Ihiama, beginning at 10 a.m.

“Distinguished colleagues, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, I shall mark two years in office in service to the good people of Kogi Central District in the National Assembly of our dear nation, with the commissioning and empowerment of my constituents,” the letter read in part.

The letter which was read by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio in line with his legislative duties explained that the event would feature the commissioning of constituency projects and an empowerment programme designed to uplift the lives of the people of Kogi Central.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan further stated that the anniversary was not only a moment of celebration but also a reflection on her legislative journey, achievements, and continuous dedication to effective representation.

She expressed optimism that her colleagues’ presence at the event would underscore the spirit of unity and shared purpose among members of the 10th Senate, as they collectively work toward the advancement of the Nigerian people.

But in a bid to distort facts concerning the invitation, a section of the media has described it as an extension of an olive branch to the Senate President even when it was a normal invitation to the entire Senate.

You will recall that it was this same leadership of the Senate which announced her seat vacant, that has now excitedly announced the commissioning of projects to mark her two years anniversary in the Senate.