Senator Natasha asks court to dismiss charges, cites abuse of process

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has filed a motion at the Federal High Court, Abuja, asking the court to dismiss the six-count charge brought against her by the Federal Government.

In the motion, submitted by her legal team, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan contends the prosecution amounts to an abuse of prosecutorial power and breaches procedural fairness under Section 174(3) of the Constitution.

She asks the court to quash the charges on the basis that the Attorney-General’s decision to prosecute did not serve the public interest or the interest of justice.

Her supporting affidavit says the information filed on May 22, 2025, arose from political disputes and personal complaints rather than matters of public interest. She asked the court to examine whether the exercise of prosecutorial discretion in the matter complied with constitutional requirements and proper legal standards.

The motion argues that continuing the prosecution would amount to a miscarriage of justice and urges the court to dismiss the case. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also says her statements were made in the public interest and within the scope of her duties as an elected official.

The matter is before the Federal High Court for determination.