Senator Monguno appointed co-chair for state, local govt creation

In a bold demonstration of trust, integrity, and leadership confidence, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has appointed Distinguished Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, as Co-Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Creation of States and Local Governments under the ongoing Constitution Review Committee.

This appointment, announced during the committee’s inaugural session, reflects the Senate’s continued confidence in Senator Monguno’s experience, balance, and unshakable commitment to national unity and fairness.

The creation of states and local governments remains one of the most sensitive and defining aspects of Nigeria’s constitutional development. It requires sound judgment, deep understanding, and a leadership grounded in patriotism and principle — all of which Senator Monguno represents.

A lawyer and seasoned legislator, Senator Monguno has built a remarkable career anchored on discipline, intellect, and humility. From his notable years in the House of Representatives to his current role as Chief Whip of the Senate and Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, he has remained a stabilizing force within the National Assembly.

Colleagues describe him as a man of calm authority and unshaken integrity, respected across party lines for his sense of fairness and his firm devotion to Nigeria’s unity. His appointment, therefore, is widely viewed as a reflection of his enduring credibility and capacity to handle complex national assignments.

As Co-Chairman of the Committee on State and Local Government Creation, Senator Monguno is expected to bring his trademark wisdom, maturity, and balanced leadership to one of Nigeria’s most crucial constitutional exercises — ensuring that the process strengthens inclusion, justice, and development across the federation.

In a political climate that demands integrity and courage, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno stands tall — a patriot whose dedication to public service continues to inspire confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Indeed, this appointment is not just a recognition of past service; it is a national reaffirmation of trust, leadership, and character.