Senator Bassey seeks int’l intervention for Nigerian humanitarian in Gaza

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Senator Aniekan Bassey, has urged the international community, diplomatic partners, and global human rights organizations to intervene urgently in the continued detention of Nigerian humanitarian activist Okey Vitalis Nnorom, also known as Michael.

Senator Bassey said the Nigerian Senate is deeply concerned by credible reports confirming that Nnorom remains in detention after participating in the Omar Al Mokhtar Flotilla, part of the Global Freedom Flotilla, which sailed to deliver humanitarian aid and express solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that he had been released to the Nigerian Embassy in Jordan, fresh information indicates that Nnorom is still being held alongside three Moroccan nationals, one Algerian, and one Spanish national.

Senator Bassey condemned the continued detention as “an unacceptable breach of international law and a violation of basic human rights.” He said that the manipulation of facts and lack of transparency surrounding the detainees’ situation reflect a disregard for humanitarian principles and international accountability.

“The unlawful detention of Okey Vitalis Nnorom is a serious concern to Nigeria and the global humanitarian community,” the Senator stated. “We are calling for a coordinated diplomatic and international response to ensure his immediate and unconditional release.”

He called on the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to intensify diplomatic efforts with relevant international actors and engage directly with the authorities responsible for the detention to secure Nnorom’s release.

Senator Bassey also appealed to the United Nations, the African Union, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other international institutions to raise their voices and hold those responsible accountable. He emphasized that peaceful humanitarian missions must be protected and respected globally.

“The people who dedicate their lives to humanitarian work embody the highest values of humanity,” he said. “To detain them unlawfully is to attack the very ideals of compassion and justice that unite nations.”

The lawmaker reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to defending the rights and welfare of Nigerians abroad, particularly those contributing to global peace and humanitarian causes. He assured that the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs will continue to monitor developments closely until Nnorom regains his freedom.

Senator Bassey concluded by stating that Nigeria remains committed to upholding international justice, protecting its citizens, and ensuring that humanitarian principles are respected worldwide.