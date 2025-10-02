Senator Araraume backs Tinubu’s reforms as Nigeria marks 65 years

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians on the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, commending the administration’s reforms as crucial steps towards national progress.

In a statement signed by Senator Araraume and made available to journalists, he described the anniversary as a milestone that calls for reflection on Nigeria’s resilience, unity, and the collective drive to build a stronger and more prosperous society.

“On the joyous occasion of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, heartfelt congratulations are extended to President Bola Tinubu GCFR and every citizen across our great nation.

“This milestone offers a timely opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s collective journey, one marked by resilience, unity, and significant progress in the ongoing quest to build a stronger, more prosperous society,” Araraume said.

The APC stalwart praised President Tinubu’s leadership, outlining key reforms which he said are reshaping the country’s economic and social landscape. These include the Renewed Hope Agenda, fiscal measures, youth and education initiatives, energy projects, and infrastructure development.

On the Renewed Hope Agenda, he explained that it focuses on economic diversification, job creation and poverty reduction through initiatives such as the Consumer Credit Corporation and the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.

He highlighted the Solarisation Project, designed to provide electricity access to more than 25 million Nigerians in rural communities through solar mini-grids and home systems, thereby reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

According to him, fiscal reforms have cut the debt service-to-revenue ratio from 97 per cent to below 50 per cent, while the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate unification have redirected resources to development and stabilised the economy.

Araraume also cited gains in youth and education development, including the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which he said had disbursed over ₦10 billion in interest-free loans to indigent students, as well as the Digital and Creative Enterprises (DICE) scheme equipping young Nigerians with technology and innovation skills.

He pointed to infrastructure projects such as the rehabilitation of over 3,000 kilometres of roads, the Lagos-Ibadan railway line, and upgrades to major airports and seaports as examples of efforts to boost trade and connectivity.

The APC chieftain further noted reforms in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), which he said had accelerated infrastructure projects, urban renewal and professional growth opportunities for civil servants.

“These reforms serve as clear demonstrations of the administration’s commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development, and a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, all citizens are encouraged to unite in the collective pursuit of nation building. Together, it is possible to overcome every challenge and unlock the limitless potential within this great country.” Araraume stated.