Senate won’t be held hostage by any member – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared that the National Assembly will not allow any of its members to hold the legislature “hostage”, insisting that discipline and respect for institutional rules remain essential for the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.

Akpabio stated this in a statement by his media aide, Eseme Eyiboh, on Saturday, titled “The Trials and Triumphs of a Resilient Nigeria’s 10th Senate.”

He maintained that the Senate’s commitment to enforcing its standing orders was not an attempt to silence dissenting voices but a necessary act to safeguard order and the sanctity of democratic institutions.

“Without a doubt, Nigeria’s Senate belongs in that global fellowship of parliaments that recognise chaos as the heart of anarchy and order as the soul of democracy.

“Its insistence on upholding internal discipline and protecting the authority of its leadership is, therefore, neither personal nor punitive. It is institutional self-preservation.”

He added that the Senate’s refusal to be held hostage by any member was a reaffirmation of collective responsibility over “individual grandstanding.”

“When the chamber asserts that it will not be held hostage by the disruptive instincts of any single member, it is affirming the primacy of collective responsibility over individual grandstanding. This is how strong legislatures endure: not by silencing dissent, but by ensuring that dissent respects the bounds of procedure.”

Akpabio also underscored the importance of parliamentary discipline as a universal standard for democratic governance, citing examples from other democracies.

“The discipline of parliamentary conduct is a universal marker of political civilisation. In the United Kingdom’s House of Commons, the authority of the Speaker is absolute and unchallenged, ensuring that debates proceed with respect and precision. No member, regardless of party or popularity, may openly defy the Speaker’s ruling without consequences. In Canada’s Parliament, even the fiercest partisans understand that procedure is sacred. Heated disagreements are channelled through decorum, not chaos. Similarly, in Australia, the Senate’s ability to hold the executive accountable depends not on the whims of politics but on the meticulous enforcement of rules that keep legislative integrity intact.”

He added that strong democracies endure not by avoiding dissent but by handling it within the boundaries of procedure and respect for institutional order.

“In any democracy, the question is never whether there will be dissent. Instead, it is always about how it will be handled. The real measure of a democratic institution is how it handles internal turbulence. The Tenth Senate has faced its fair share of provocations and personality clashes, yet it has consistently chosen the path of principle over populism. When it insists that rules must be followed and that leadership must be respected, it is not acting out of pride but out of duty. Every time the Senate enforces its Standing Orders, it sends a message that Nigeria’s democracy is strong enough to discipline itself,” the statement added.