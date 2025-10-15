Senate to screen new INEC chair Amupitan, Thursday

Amupitan

The Senate will on Thursday screen Professor Joash Amupitan, President Bola Tinubu’s nominee for the position of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The announcement was contained in a circular issued on Wednesday by the Senate’s Director of Information, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The screening follows less than 24 hours after President Tinubu’s letter requesting Amupitan’s confirmation was read on the Senate floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to the circular, the exercise will hold in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The statement read, “The Office of the Secretary, Research and Information wishes to notify members of the Press and the general public that the Senate will on Thursday, 16th October, 2025, conduct the screening of the nominee of President Bola Tinubu, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, as INEC Chairman.

“The exercise is scheduled to hold at the Senate Chamber, National Assembly Complex. Members of the Senate Press Corps are kindly requested to provide their usual media coverage and support to ensure adequate dissemination of information to the public.

“Similarly, television stations are expected to extend the usual courtesies of providing live coverage of the event.”

If confirmed, Amupitan will succeed Mahmood Yakubu, who bowed out as INEC chairman on October 7, 2025.