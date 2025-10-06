Senate to debate motion on justice and accountability for victims of violence

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By John Alechenu

Abuja — The Senate is set to debate a motion on Tuesday seeking justice and accountability for victims of violent crimes, irrespective of religious beliefs.

The motion, titled “Urgent Need to Correct Misconceptions Regarding the Purported Christian Genocide Narrative in Nigeria and International Communities,” is sponsored by Senators Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), Sani Musa (APC, Niger), Magatakarda Wamako (APC, Sokoto), and Ibrahim Bomai (APC, Yobe).

Sources indicated that the motion is a response to statements by American political commentator and television host Bill Maher, who alleged that terror groups were committing a genocidal war against Nigerian Christians.

The sponsors are urging the Senate to call on the Federal Government to ensure justice and accountability for all victims of violent attacks — whether Christian, Muslim, or otherwise — to address impunity and rebuild public confidence in state institutions.

A draft of the motion, sighted in Abuja, stated that while the Senators acknowledge the tragic attacks on Christian communities, violence has affected Nigerians across all faiths. They argued that framing the crisis solely as a religious issue risks inflaming sectarian divisions, misguiding international policy, and undermining national unity.

The motion highlights that Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious nation whose unity depends on accurate information, responsible communication, and mutual understanding. It expresses concern over the circulation of narratives alleging an ongoing “Christian genocide,” noting that these claims may distort perceptions, fuel sectarian mistrust, and undermine diplomatic relations.

It also references Nigeria’s security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and communal conflicts, which have affected citizens of various religious and ethnic backgrounds. The Senators noted that the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and equal protection under the law for all citizens.

The motion calls on the Senate to:

Reject the blanket characterization of Nigeria’s security crises as a “Christian genocide” and recognize that conflicts are rooted in socio-economic, ethnic, criminal, and terrorist dynamics cutting across religious lines.

Urge the Federal Government to provide accurate casualty figures, context, and investigative outcomes to counter misinformation.

Encourage religious leaders, civil society organizations, and the media to exercise restraint and avoid language that could inflame sectarian tensions.

Advise diplomatic missions, including the US Embassy and international organizations, to rely on verified and credible sources when reporting on religiously sensitive issues.

Mandate relevant Senate committees to develop a coordinated national communications strategy, engage international partners with fact-based briefings, and support interfaith peace-building programs that emphasize shared victimhood and national unity.

The debate is expected to reinforce the Senate’s commitment to ensuring justice for all Nigerians affected by violence, while promoting national cohesion and responsible communication.