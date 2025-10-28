Senate to confirm appointments of defence, service chiefs Wednesday

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate will on Wednesday screen and confirm the appointments of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt.-General Olufemi Oluyede, and other Service Chiefs.

The resolution followed separate requests from President Bola Tinubu, conveyed in two letters to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and read during plenary on Tuesday.

In the letters, President Tinubu cited Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and sought the Senate’s expeditious consideration and confirmation of the nominees.

After reading the letters, Senator Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole, announcing that the screening and confirmation exercise would hold on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Sunday appointed Lt.-General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff, replacing General Christopher Musa.

Other newly appointed Service Chiefs include Major-General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S. K. Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.