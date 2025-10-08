Senate summons Defence Minister, Service Chiefs, IGP over insecurity in Kwara South

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has summoned the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badau, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and the Inspector-General of Police to appear before it and brief lawmakers on the rising insecurity in Kwara South Senatorial District.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ashiru Oyelola (APC, Kwara South), titled: “Urgent Need to Address Insecurity in Kwara South Senatorial District, Particularly Ifelodun Local Government Area – Call for Immediate and Comprehensive Federal Intervention.”

The Senate also urged the Federal Government to establish a permanent military base within the forest belts of Ifelodun Local Government Area as a rapid response hub to curb escalating banditry and kidnapping in the region.

It further directed security agencies to identify and prosecute local collaborators aiding criminal groups and mandated its Committees on Defence, Police Affairs, and National Security and Intelligence to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of affected communities and report back within two weeks.

Additionally, the Chief of Defence Staff and Inspector-General of Police were instructed to deploy additional troops and special units to clear forested areas and restore peace, while the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was tasked with providing relief materials to displaced persons and compensating families of fallen forest guards and vigilantes.

The chamber also observed a minute of silence in honour of those killed, including forest guards, vigilantes, traditional leaders, and residents who lost their lives in recent attacks.

In his presentation, Senator Oyelola expressed concern over the growing insecurity in Ifelodun and adjoining LGAs, noting that “no fewer than 12 forest guards and local vigilante members were killed in an ambush by armed bandits in Oke-Ode,” while many others, including traditional rulers, were slain in separate incidents across Isin, Ekiti, and Oke Ero LGAs.

He revealed that at least 142 persons have been kidnapped and more than 70 killed in the last year, with over 25 communities deserted due to recurring attacks that have crippled local economies and displaced thousands.

Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) lamented that many communities had been overrun by bandits, adding, “Our people are suffering and we must act urgently.”

In his contribution, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) warned that insecurity in one region poses a threat to all, saying, “Injury to one is injury to all. Each day a Nigerian is kidnapped near military facilities, Nigerians lose confidence. The armed forces must restrategise and work harder.”

Senator Ekong Samson (APC, Akwa Ibom South) called for stronger community-based security structures, while Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara Central) cautioned against politicising the crisis, urging collective efforts to restore peace.

Senator Sadiq Umar (APC, Kwara North) emphasised the need for stronger legislative oversight on security matters to ensure accountability and sustained response to the crisis.