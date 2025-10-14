Senate seeks rescue of Nigerian women, children in Libyan prisons

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has called on the Federal Government to take immediate steps to rescue and repatriate hundreds of Nigerian women and children reportedly detained in prisons across Libya.

This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Asuquo Bassey (Cross River South), which described the situation of Nigerian detainees in Libya as a form of modern-day slavery.

Presenting the motion, Senator Bassey expressed deep concern over the continued dangers of irregular migration through Libya, which he described as “a corridor of death and despair” for many Nigerians seeking to reach Europe.

He cited reports indicating that about 1,000 Nigerians were repatriated from Libya in the first quarter of 2025, many of whom recounted experiences of abuse, forced labour, and inhumane treatment.

While adopting the prayers in the motion, the Senate urged the Federal Government to initiate urgent diplomatic and humanitarian measures to secure the release and safe return of affected Nigerians.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) moved an additional prayer calling on the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to collaborate with Libyan authorities to expedite the release of detained Nigerian women and their children born in custody.

Her proposal, seconded by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, was unanimously approved. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that many of the women were victims of human trafficking and exploitation.

“These women were deceived by traffickers and ended up as victims of multiple abuses,” she said, adding that their children “should not have to suffer for circumstances beyond their control.”

The Senate also referenced reports by Amnesty International and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) documenting widespread human rights violations in Libyan detention facilities.

Following an extensive debate, the Senate urged the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Humanitarian Affairs, and NAPTIP to develop a comprehensive reintegration and protection programme for returnees, including psychosocial support, vocational training, and economic empowerment initiatives.

Lawmakers also called for stronger diplomatic engagement with Libyan authorities and collaboration with ECOWAS, the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) to ensure the protection of Nigerians and accountability for human rights violations.

Additionally, the Senate Committees on Diaspora, Judiciary, Human Rights, and Foreign Affairs were mandated to investigate human trafficking networks and unlicensed travel agents aiding irregular migration.

An amendment by Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) directed NAPTIP to take an active role in the repatriation and rehabilitation processes, while Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) proposed a public sensitization campaign through the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on the dangers of irregular migration. Both motions were adopted.

Senator Anthony Ani (Ebonyi South) described the plight of Nigerians in Libya as “a moral challenge that requires urgent action,” while Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) urged African leaders to speak out against abuses occurring on the continent.

In his closing remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Senator Bassey for raising the motion and directed the Committee on Legislative Compliance to monitor implementation of the resolutions.

Addressing Nigerian youths, Akpabio advised against embarking on irregular migration, saying, “Many who leave in search of greener pastures often encounter hardship abroad. Let us work together to build a nation where our people can thrive in dignity and safety.”