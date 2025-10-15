Senate probes frequent nasty incidents in aviation sector

By Henry Umoru

The Senate is conducting a holistic investigation into the aviation sector to ascertain the causes of frequent accidents and incidents on runways across the country.

Consequently, the Senate mandated its Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North, to lead the Senate Committee on Aviation in carrying out this task and report back within six weeks.

The Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), to immediately implement the safety recommendations contained in the NSIB report.

It also directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to strengthen compliance monitoring, conduct routine audits of airport facilities, and enforce strict adherence to international safety standards by operators.

Lawmakers further called on FAAN to prioritise the rehabilitation of runways, provision of airfield lighting, and installation of modern navigational aids, beginning with the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Upper Chamber has also emphasised the need for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to improve operational safety and reduce pressure on the existing facility.

Senate mandated the Committee on Aviation to engage with all relevant stakeholders, including the NSIB, NCAA, FAAN, NAMA and airline operators, with a view to ensuring the full implementation of safety recommendations and to report back to the Senate within six (6) weeks.

The Senate’s resolutions yesterday followed a motion to strengthen aviation safety after the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) released its report on the June 22, 2025, Air Peace runway overrun at Port Harcourt International Airport. It was sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari.

Presenting the motion, Senator Buhari said that while no lives were lost in the incident, the NSIB report exposed “critical gaps in safety standards, infrastructure management, and operational compliance,” warning that such lapses could endanger lives and erode public confidence in Nigeria’s aviation system.

The Senator, who expressed concern over the growing number of runway-related incidents —noting that about seven near-air mishaps have been recorded this year alone —also decried the reported intoxication of the Air Peace pilot and called for immediate corrective measures.

“Aviation safety is not negotiable. The NSIB report shows systemic failures that must be addressed urgently to safeguard passengers and restore confidence in our airports,” Buhari said.

Buhari said that “The Senate: Notes the report of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on the runway overrun involving an Air Peace Boeing 737-500 aircraft at the Port Harcourt International Airport on June 22, 2025;

“Also notes that while no life was lost, the incident exposed critical gaps in safety standards, infrastructure management, and operational compliance within Nigeria’s aviation sector;

“Concerned that Nigeria has in recent years witnessed an increase in runway-related incidents, near-misses, and operational safety challenges that, if not urgently addressed, could undermine public confidence in the aviation industry and endanger lives;

“Aware that the NSIB report highlighted deficiencies in runway condition, airfield lighting, pilot decision-making, and regulatory oversight, which require urgent corrective measures;

“Recognizes that aviation safety is vital to national security, economic growth, and international reputation, as Nigeria aspires to remain a hub for air transport in Africa, and

“Commends the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) for promptly releasing its investigative report, thereby enhancing transparency, accountability, and the culture of safety within the aviation sector.”

