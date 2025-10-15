Senate probes Air Peace runway overrun in Port Harcourt

The Senate has launched a comprehensive investigation into the recent Air Peace runway overrun at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

This is as it also raised concerns about substance abuse and lax supervision among aviation personnel.

The decision followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai (APC-Oyo) during Wednesday’s plenary.

The motion cited the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) report on the June 22 incident involving an Air Peace Boeing 737-500 aircraft.

Abdulfatai said that although no lives were lost, the NSIB report exposed serious safety lapses, including poor runway conditions, inadequate airfield lighting, and weak regulatory oversight.

“Nigeria has in recent years witnessed an increase in runway-related incidents and near-misses that could undermine public confidence and endanger lives if not urgently addressed,” he said.

In its resolutions, the upper chamber urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to urgently implement safety recommendations contained in the NSIB report.

It also called on the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to strengthen compliance monitoring, conduct routine audits of airports, and enforce adherence to international safety standards.

The lawmakers directed FAAN to prioritise rehabilitation of runways, provide airfield lighting, and install modern navigational aids nationwide, beginning with Port Harcourt International Airport.

During the debate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia) expressed deep concern over alleged drug use and poor supervision among pilots, describing it as a “deadly and growing threat” to Nigeria’s aviation safety.

“On several occasions, I have refused to fly because some pilots were clearly unprepared.

“Some rely on external help, while others even engage in substance use before flights and yet, the authorities look the other way,” Kalu said.

He accused aviation agencies, including the NCAA and NEMA, of failing to conduct routine drug and health checks for flight crews before takeoff.

“This is unacceptable. Many modern aircraft can land automatically, yet we still have such incidents because pilots under the influence cannot manage even simple systems.

“Substance abuse in aviation is real and it is deadly,” he warned.

Kalu further urged the government to overhaul airport infrastructure, particularly runways, saying safety “begins from the ground.”

“Our runways are in terrible conditions. Let us fix our infrastructure and ensure pilots and crew meet global standards. Passenger safety and Nigeria’s reputation are at stake,” he added.

The Senate Committee on Aviation is expected to submit a comprehensive report within four weeks detailing its findings and recommended corrective measures.

(NAN)